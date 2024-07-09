Where to get the best French fries in Mumbai

Amidst a wave of French fry-themed innovations sweeping the globe — from Japan’s perfume inspired by French fries to Dutch billboards wafting with the aroma of golden fries, we explore eateries across the city with varieties for this comfort food

Alien fries

For fries in a cone, try the alien fries from UFO; they serve fries in cones, a unique combination of peri peri spice mix, sweet chilli, jalapeno sauce, white cheese and garnished with jalapeno slices.

AT UFO Fries and Corn, multiple locations

TIME 9 am to 12 am

CALL 7045388411 (Kandivali outlet)

COST Rs 180

BBQ steak and chicken fries

For meaty options, opt for this eatery’s BBQ steak fries and spicy chicken fries. Crispy fries come generously topped with tender, barbecue-seasoned steak bites. You can also try their spicy chicken fries with thinly-sliced chicken bites covered in an in-house spicy sauce topped on the warm, crispy fries.

AT Between Breads and Buns, Carter Road, Bandra West (delivery only)

TIME 1 pm

CALL 7738558490

LOG ON TO Zomato

COST Rs 129 (BBQ steak fries); Rs 149 (spicy chicken fries)

House fries

Fancy a basket of thick house fries? This resto-bar offers one of the finest thick fries in Mumbai in a basket with dips such as garlic mustard aioli, bhut (jolokia) mayo, and herb tzatziki.

AT Doolally Taproom, multiple locations (Andheri, Khar, Sanpada, Thane, Kemps Corner).

TIME 9.30 am to 1.30 am (Monday to Friday); 7 am to 1.30 am (Saturday to Sunday)

CALL 9167860275 (Khar outlet)

COST Rs 375

Animal fries

As the name suggests, these fries are loaded with veg/non-veg toppings, including caramelised onions, and cheese. They are thin, crispy, and drowned in a secret sauce.

AT 145, multiple locations

TIME 5 pm to 1 am (weekdays), 12 pm to 1am (weekends)

CALL 68101998 (Andheri outlet)

COST Rs 395

Bacon and cheddar cheese poutine fries

Crispy French fries are topped with savoury crispy bacon bits and rich melted cheddar cheese curd, smothered in delicious gravy for a decadent classic Canadian dish.

AT Stacks and Racks, New Link Road, Malad, Ram Nagar, Malad West.

TIME 12 pm to 11.30 pm

CALL 8767676866

COST Rs 199

Crinkle hemp fries

Ditch regular salted fries and try out the crispy crinkle hemp fries with hemp mayo and hemp seeds. Golden-brown crinkle-cut fries, perfectly crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, served with a creamy hemp-infused mayo that adds a nutty, slightly earthy flavour. These are topped generously with toasted hemp seeds for a crunch.

AT KHA- Burgers, Fries and Fried Chicken, multiple locations (Andheri West, Malad West, Mira Road, Kalyan, Wadala, Borivali, Versova, Kandivali East, Chembur, Bandra).

TIME 12 pm to 12 am

CALL 9076043503

COST Rs 129