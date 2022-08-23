From Jaipur, with love: Enjoy authentic Rajasthani food right at your doorstep now

A regal kitchen from the Pink City will now deliver authentic Rajasthani fare right at your doorstep

Junglee maas (left) and safed chicken from Pratap Bhawan Cuisine

We first heard of Pratap Bhawan Cuisine from a friend. We had just returned from a week-long holiday in Rajasthan and were experiencing major culinary withdrawal symptoms. So, we followed their social media handle almost immediately. Himanshu Rathore of the royal family of Nimaj helms the kitchen. Rathore took to cooking at a young age and is preserving his culinary heritage through his venture Pratap Bhawan Cuisine in Jaipur. Along with his wife, Rathore runs a homestay in Jaipur and his in-house guests are often treated to his delicious food. During the pandemic, he started his delivery kitchen and then later, tied up with an online portal that delivers his food to many major cities in the country.



The cardboard packaging in which the dishes arrived

The idea that we could access the taste of his heirloom recipes in Mumbai was exciting. And so, we reached out. As soon as Rathore came on the line, we shot a bunch of questions at him about the execution of the experience. He says, “Rajasthani food goes beyond laal maas. Every family has its recipes. While growing up in Nimaj, I would observe many male members of the family cooking. In winters, when we experienced good weather, we would organise campfires and cook. Many dishes are inspired by those experiences.”

Past perfect

After our conversation, we take Rathore’s recommendations and order a portion of the junglee maas dish. You can order a full portion with 12 pieces of meat (R1,635), or half that comes with six pieces a plate (R1,123). “Junglee maas is the safest thing to order from our menu when the food has to travel a long distance. It has no onions or tomatoes. The original recipe is supposed to be only Mathania chilies, ghee, salt, and meat. I have added a couple of ingredients like garlic in it and I smoke the meat towards the end of the preparation. Legend has it that back in the day, when people went out to hunt in forests that were near small villages, they would only find basic ingredients to cook with, so they would add these to the meat and simmer it on a slow flame.”



The containers inside the box

The second dish is the safed chicken (Rs 806, half portion; Rs 1,438, full portion), a recipe Rathore learnt from his mother. “Each ingredient has to be white. If you’re using almonds, it needs to be skinned or else, it affects the colour. The onions need to be made translucent on very slow heat. The red chilies are added halfway through the cooking otherwise the chilies can also release a lot of colour.”

Flavour forward



Himanshu Rathore

Our food order arrives a day after we order it; neatly packed in boxes that lie within boxes, it reaches us on a morning flight. After peeling off layers of packing, we begin our feast. The instructions suggest freezing the food immediately if not consumed on receipt. We heat the food immediately and tuck into the regal fare. It is all that had been promised — fresh, delicious, and unique. The meat in junglee maas is tender. The flavour is unlike anything we have tasted before. It is probably because this dish doesn’t have any of the usual ingredients that go into a mutton curry. The chillies are not too hot but deliciously pulpy and have soaked in the masala completely. Each time we taste it, the flavours explode in our mouth. The safed chicken transcends our expectations. There is none of the heaviness associated with white gravies cooked in thick, buttery cashew paste. This chicken dish is cooked with a paste made up of almonds and poppy seeds ground on a traditional mortar and pestle. The base of the gravy is yogurt. “We, Rajasthanis, don’t traditionally use tomatoes in our cooking. Tomatoes were a later addition to our cooking. All our meat dishes are cooked in yogurt. That’s where the tartness comes from,” we recall Rathore’s words while tasting the chicken. Pratap Bhawan also offers a varied vegetarian fare and meat pickles.

Pratap Bhawan Cuisine

Log on to: pratapbhawan.com; justmyroots.com

Email: rathore.himanshu@gmail.com

Call: 09829074354

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 7 + 1 Submit Request