Honey, let’s eat cake: Here's where you can order Medovik in the city

Medovik or honey cake is making an appearance in city patisseries and on the menus of home enterprises. Here’s a list to order yours from

>>Ala Rasi - The Sweet Affair

FROM Mira Road-based chef Kausar Lohar’s kitchen that specialises in Italian buttercream cakes, Berliners, and custom-designed cakes, comes this version of medovik — a cookie-like buttery honey sponge cake with cream cheese frosting. Chef Lohar also offers curated flavour boxes that highlight single flavours like coffee, mango, strawberry and more.

Log on to: @ala.rasi_thesweetaffair to order

Cost: Rs 1,250 for 600 gm

>> Gat’Oh

Owner and chef Shanaya Dastur’s latest addition to the menu is medovik. The honey cake comes with a honey-kissed mousse layered between sheets of honey-caramel sponge cake that makes for a perfect balance of creamy and crumbly.

On: Tuesday to Sunday; 11 am to 8 pm

At: Dalamal Chambers, 29 Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, Churchgate.

Cost: Rs 1,600 (petit); Rs 3,200 (grande); Rs 5,000 (grande plus)

>> Caramel Wings



Owned by baker Ashrrita Chinchankar, this bakery's version of honey cake comes with fulfilling cream cheese and sour cream. It is also available in various sizes and can be customised into 30-layer medovik torte or pastries in a box.

Log on to: @caramelwings to order cost Rs 1,200 (serves two), Rs 2,999 (serves eight), Rs 3,999 (serves 16)

Ingredients

>> 80 gm honey >> 1 tbsp cold water >> 100 gm butter (cooled, not softened)

>> 1 tsp baking soda >> 450 gm all-purpose flour >> 3 eggs >> 150 gm sugar >> 80 gm walnuts

For the filling

>> 250 gm dulce de leche

>> 200 gm sour cream >> 400 ml whipping cream >> A pinch of salt

Method

Pour 40 gm honey in a clean pan over a medium-low flame. Cook till the honey is frothy and darkens. Add cold water and set aside to cool. On a double boiler, place a large bowl with the butter, honey (the burnt and cooled honey plus the remaining 40 gm honey), eggs and sugar. Whisk till the butter melts. Add baking soda and whisk again. Sift in flour and mix together to make a soft dough. If the dough is too soft to work with, refrigerate it for 30 minutes. Make eight equal parts of the dough and roll them into thin sheets. Cut out eight-inch diameter layers. Reserve the trimmings to use as crumbs on the cake later. Pierce the layers with a fork, so that they remain flat after baking. Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius and bake each layer for seven to eight minutes or until golden. Bake the trimmings for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden. Cool and process in a blender with walnuts to a fine crumb. Whisk dulce de leche, salt and sour cream. Whip some whipping cream to medium peaks in a bowl. Fold both the mixes together. Assemble the cake with two tbsp of filling between the layers, on the top and the sides. Coat with the crumb mixture. Refrigerate overnight.

Ashrrita Chinchankar, Caramel Wings

>> Zima

This Lebanese joint boasts of a vast dessert menu. And while our first recommendation from the menu is the pistachio milk cake, we wouldn’t give the honey cake a miss either.

On: Monday to Sunday; 12 pm to 1.30 am

At: Corner 36th, 32nd Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 450 for a slice

>> Lovecrumbs

Baker Umehani Rangwala notes that her medovik suits those who dislike chocolate. And we’d have to agree. The honey cake has a creamy texture whose sweetness can be cut with a cup of coffee. That’s what we call perfect balance.

Log on to: @lovecrumbs.in to order

Call: 8108429266

Cost: Rs 2,200 for one kg, Rs 300 for a slice

>> The Treat Truck

Baker Kay Kelly D prefers to use condensed milk with butter for her honey cake for a richer taste against the subtle flavours of the sponge.

Log on to: @the_treat_truck to order

Cost: Rs 400 for a slice

>> Noir Desserts

Known to serve some great cakes, chef Manish Khanna is taking classic flavours up many notches with this new addition. His bakery has been quietly serving medovik for a while now. Is it Mumbai’s best-kept secret? You’ll have to try some to find out.

At: Alfredo’s, Juhu Tara Road

Cost: Rs 250 for a slice and Rs 1,000 for half kg

