‘I love bhelpuri on the beach’: Sarah Todd talks about how Indian food sparked her culinary journey

MasterChef Australia: Fans and Favourites runner-up Sarah Todd opens up about returning to the kitchen where it all began, how Indian food sparked her culinary journey, and turning entrepreneur

Sarah Todd enjoys bhelpuri by the beach in Mumbai

Ever since she first debuted on MasterChef Australia in 2014, Australian chef Sarah Todd has made no secret of her love for Indian flavours. She has since travelled across the country, connected with chefs and home cooks, deep-dived into the nuances of regional flavours and started Antares Restaurant & Beach Club in Goa. When she rejoined the MasterChef kitchen, with Fans and Favourites, the chef blended her training in French techniques with her decade-long experiences with Indian cuisine. The judges and viewers were treated to familiar flavours, including Maharashtrian prawn curry, laal maas, Bombay sandwich and bhelpuri. Speaking to us while on vacation in Greece, after ending up as runner-up for Season 14, Todd talks about the journey so far and the road ahead.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How did it feel to return to the MasterChef kitchen?

It was very different. I was familiar with North Indian cuisine because of my son’s Punjabi family. But in the last eight years, when I travelled across India, I realised how diverse the culinary scene is. So, I felt excited to share that knowledge. I had a progression throughout the series, where I started off by cooking dishes that I’d been taught by some beautiful families in India. Instead of just cooking dishes that I’d learnt, after a point, I started preparing ‘Sarah dishes’. Cooking is like art; you’re putting yourself out there and it can be nerve-wracking to be judged. To be able to showcase dishes that were mine and be loved was a turning point.



Sarah Todd whips up Bombay sandwich (right) on MasterChef Australia: Fans and Favourites. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

You’ve been a chef, model, TV show host and restaurateur. How did your journey with food begin?

From my modelling days, I understood food and how to nourish the body. But it wasn’t until my son was born that I realised it’s important to find my passion. I tried different things when I was younger, from photography to make-up. It was only when I started cooking that I realised that this is what I want to do. Being exposed to my son’s beautiful heritage was eye-opening because, growing up, we had simple dishes at home — boiled vegetables and grilled meat. For me, the amount of flavour that Indian food packs is exciting. I decided to enroll at Le Cordon Bleu and started exploring classical French dishes. At the same time, I would come home to my Punjabi family to learn incredible loaded-with-flavour dishes. It has taken me a decade to find my style, but it’s a culmination of these experiences.

While presenting Indian flavours on a global stage, what are the principles that guide you?

The biggest part is to ensure you make it clear that you’re inspired by the dishes you learnt. Ultimately, we all have our own cooking style. So it is never going to be exactly the same. This applies not only to techniques, but also the produce.



Maharashtrian prawn curry

You launched a masala brand and a hot sauce venture. What else is on the cards this year?

I love hot sauce. People think chillies are there only to blow off your socks, so I wanted to showcase the nuances in flavours that chillies offer.The range [by Todd and her brother] showcases chillies from all over the world, from Kashmiri chilli to ghost chilli. When I started cooking Indian food in Australia, a lot of people felt intimidated because of the many spices used in a dish, so I wanted to give them access to masala blends, like South Indian mix, vindaloo masala, or tandoor masala. We’re all busy, be it in India or Australia; we don’t have the time to take several steps for a weeknight meal. I’m shooting for a new TV show in Assam, so I’m excited though I can’t reveal much. I also plan to open a restaurant in my style — Indian flavours with French techniques.

Any plans to visit Mumbai? And what will be on your bucket list?

Yes, I’ll be there in a few weeks. My first stop is always Mahesh Lunch Home. I love eating bhelpuri on the beach though I can never pronounce it correctly! I also enjoy the Bombay sandwich behind St Xavier’s College, and yes, lots of dosa.

Sarah’s picks

>> Favourite eateries in Melbourne: Aru, a south Asian restaurant with a modern touch; I also love Indian places like Babu Ji.

>> Favourite chefs in India: Vicky Ratnani, Manish Mehrotra, and upcoming chocolatier like Sanjana Patel and Vinesh Johny.