On Global Drink Wine Day today, three experts uncork fresh ways to reinvent the timeless drink for both connoisseurs and the wine-curious

Slow and steady

Rahul Hemmady, sommelier, @ekaaindia

I recommend beginners start with wines that are less acidic in nature like chardonnay for whites, and merlot for reds. Build your way up to more food-friendly and well-balanced acidic wines that have some age worthiness. For those looking to experiment, try a white port and tonic or pineau de charentes and tonic with a splash of soda. These low-ABV (alcohol by volume) cocktails offer a slow, steady buzz.

My pairing recco: Food pairings are chosen according to the setting and the company, but if you’re feeling adventurous, try a New Zealand sauvignon blanc or a German riesling with spicy gol gappas. The wines beautifully contrast the chilled, minty, and spicy water in the gol gappas.

White port and tonic

Ingredients

>> 120 ml tonic water

>> 60 ml white port wine

>> Orange slice or lime wedge

>> 30 ml soda

Method

Pour 60 ml of white port in a glass with ice cubes or a clearwater ice block. Add 60 ml tonic water and a splash of soda (30 ml) to tone down the tonic water’s bittersweet profile. Squeeze an orange peel over and around the rim, or top it with a lime wedge and a mint sprig. For large gatherings, use a ratio of 2:2:1 for white port, tonic water and soda in a pitcher and serve chilled.

Fruity fun

Vidita Mungi, proprietor, Rhythm Winery, @rhythmwinery

The bitterness of the grapes is usually what throws people off when they’re new to wines. To add to that, the serving temperature for full bodied red wines often doesn’t sit well with Mumbai’s temperatures. A fun way to begin your journey can be by exploring wines made using mangoes, jamuns and kiwis. These are acidic, lightweight wines that are served chilled. If you’re looking for a sweet and spicy twist, indulge in a mulled wine that packs a punch of flavour.

My pairing recco: If you’re a fan of tandoori bites like chicken tikka, seekh kebabs and chicken tikka, make sure you pair them with a light bodied, high-acidity wine that will cut right through the spices.

Mulled wine



Ingredients

>> Red wine

>> 4 cups apple cider

>> 1 orange

>> ¼ cup honey

>> 4 whole cloves

>> 2 cinnamon sticks

>> 3 star anise

Method

Combine all ingredients in a deep saucepan and mix. Heat on medium-high heat till the mixture comes to a simmer. Turn the heat to low and cover the saucepan with a lid. Let the mixture simmer further for at least 15 minutes. Serve the drink hot.

Pair it right

Fay Barretto, mixologist, @mrbartenderandthecrew

If you’re already a wine enthusiast, find a nice label, learn the story behind it. It can make for a memorable story to share with friends and family. For those on the fence about wine, a New York sour with a hint of shiraz would be the perfect introductory cocktail. There’s also midnight in New York featuring bourbon, lemon and grenadine syrup and manky panky featuring shiraz, fernet, raspberry liqueur and blood orange.

My pairing recco: Riesling and chicken curry, pinot noir and burgers, sauvignon blanc and grilled vegetables. As a handy guide, remember that white wines pair with spicy and salty dishes, bitter wines pair with fatty food and sweet wines pair well with salty food.

Midnight in New York

Ingredients

>> 30 ml bourbon

>> 30 ml shiraz

>> 15 ml lemon Juice

>> 7.5 ml grenadine

Method

Pour the ingredients in a shaker. Shake well and serve in a Nick and Nora glass.