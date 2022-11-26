MasterChef Australia Season 13 winner Justin Narayan on his culinary journey

MasterChef Australia Season 13 winner Justin Narayan, who is in town to cook up a special feast, opens up about the similarities between desi and Fijian cultures

Chef Justin Narayan

A first-generation Australian, chef Justin Narayan has never shied away from his Indo-Fijian heritage. On MasterChef Australia and off it, the 29-year-old chef has explored and infused the different influences in his life into his cooking — reflected in his mother’s chicken curry, a plate of coke and potato chips, and roasted pumpkin with charred leek puree and pickled and fried broccoli that he wowed the judges with. In tune with the Indian philosophy of equating anna, or food, with god, the youth pastor-turned-chef looks at food as a way to serve people. Ahead of his much-awaited pop-up at a five-star in the city, where he will give Mumbai diners a taste of his unique culinary repertoire, Narayan looks back on his journey.



Indian chicken curry

Edited excerpts from an interview:

What was it like growing up in an Indo-Fijian family, and how did it shape your culinary ideas?

Indo-Fijian culture is very similar to Indian culture. Both revolve around weddings, functions, birthdays, and the like. All the women in the kitchen prepare food and the men of the family jump in during the big functions. I guess I have always had this idea about food that it brings people together and this is what I loved about it. Both cuisines are kind of mismatched but still joined to each other. I love my mom’s chicken curry, it’s very similar to the South Indian chicken curry; and then there is a dish in Fijian cuisine called lovo hangi umu, which basically, is [prepared in] an underground oven, and it is very cool. This preparation takes up to an entire day; you have to dig a hole into the ground and then place lamb in it. I love these kinds of rustic dishes. Both cultures value food and hospitality a lot. Unlike the Western culture, there is always a moment in the day when the family sits together, be it at lunchtime or dinner; they talk about their day, things they are doing and eat food together. There is a big value based on the hospitality of food.

Did you always know that the kitchen was your calling?

I started cooking when I was in my early teens. No, I don’t think it was a calling at all. I always loved people; so, I studied for my Master’s in psychology and also did different things in that area where I got to work with people because I loved it. I thought people are just fascinating, and you know, food was just a way to help people, serve them. You give them an experience like you have this magical ability to make people feel good. So, I enjoyed that aspect of it. I guess this [cooking] is something I stumbled into. It just kind of happened, and I decided to go with it.



Coke and potato chips that he cooked on MasterChef Australia 2021. Pics Courtesy/Instagram, 10play.com.au

Walk us through the different flavours that you are presenting at The Sahib Room.

It is inspired by modern Australian food and restaurants, with Indo-Fijian flavours at the centre. So, the six-course dégustation menu will include some really simple, purpose-driven food with nostalgic flavours in it. For instance, spiced chicken liver pâté, kingfish kokoda, butter poached lobster, lamb backstrap, taro kokoda, among others. There’s also a vanilla bean ice cream. So yes, the menu has a big connection with my journey because this is the kind of food I love reading about, and sharing with people.

Have you been to Mumbai before? What’s on your itinerary here?

Yes, I have been to Mumbai before, twice actually. I love this city and I will be doing a lot of cooking and eating. I’m excited to check out some really good street food and I know Mumbai is really known for that. I’m looking forward to just learning about the local food techniques, and immersing myself in Mumbai’s energy and its innovation.

On: November 27; 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

At: The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, Lower Parel

Call: 8657522-956

Cost: Rs 7,500 onwards

