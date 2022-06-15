Istanbul delivered fresh: This cloud kitchen at Lower Parel brings us flavours from the Mediterranean region

A new home delivery kitchen has managed to pack in delectable and authentic fare from Maghreb, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Provence in France, and Spain

Istanbuli kebap

Earlier this week, we set out on a mouth-watering trip across the Mediterranean region when we decided to sample fare from Mediterranea, a newly launched cloud kitchen in Lower Parel for home deliveries across Mumbai. The concise menu is created by its founders and childhood friends, Kiran Salaskar (of Country of Origin desserts) and Mahesh Malkani of Creative Eats LPP. “Over the years, we’ve bonded over our love for Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fare. We developed this idea in the lockdown, after we found a gap for this cuisine.” The duo has plans to expand the menu; “Mediterranean food goes up to Italy and Spain. This is our first and compact offering to get the ball rolling,” says Malkani. For now, you can savour fare from UAE, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Iran and Greece.



Fattoush

The order is neatly packed in spillage-free biodegradable bagasse food boxes and plastic boxes, and survives the long trip from Lower Parel to our Andheri residence. Each box has instructions with peppy postcard notes. We start with the big catch — the Istanbuli kebap (Rs 550) that comes on a bed of saj bread slathered with harissa. The two long skewered charcoal-grilled, minced lamb kebabs are slender and are served with a tangy biwaz of fresh onion and parsley drizzled with lemon and mixed with sumac. We love the Lebanese garlic aioli called toum that cuts through the spices.

Truffle hummus

A Mediterranean menu’s acid test is its hummus, and so we order two versions — a new-age truffle hummus (Rs 500) topped with roasted mushrooms, and ummus bil d’jaj (Rs 500) that comes topped with a juicy and grilled chicken shawarma. The earthy scent of truffle oil sets the tone for the pâté consistency of the mushroom hummus. The shawarma and hummus remind us of our indulgent feast at Lina’s, tucked away in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem.

Next is the mouhamara (Rs 475), a balanced sweet and spicy blend of walnut, roasted bell peppers, pomegranate molasses, garlic, spices, walnut salsa and olive oil. We can taste hints of each element in our bite. Before we go ga-ga over the crispy-coated soft-centred beetroot falafel (Rs 350), the side of tahini deserves mention. This is a saucy version compared to the chunkier pastes we have available; this consistency is achieved by beating it with a generous proportion of olive oil. It cuts out the dry coarseness from the uneven grind of sesame and adds a soothing level of creaminess to our falafel.

Mouhamara

The most flavourful and understated dish is fattoush (Rs 300), a mixed vegetable salad with pomegranate molasses and in-house lemon dressing topped with sumac and crispy bread chips. When we eat it the next day, the flavours have intensified, and the crunch is intact. We love the thoughtful addition of crispy bread chips that makes it a filling option.

Pomegranate and mascarpone mousse (Rs 350) is dense in texture and the top layer of the jar is a bed of pretty fruit rubies. The aftertaste reminds us of the tartness of mishti doi. This is a result of strong pomegranate reduction sourced from the Middle-East, blended into the mascarpone.

Fully aware that the combination of Turkish coffee and dark chocolate mousse (Rs 350) will be an intense one, we save it for the last. It is a ganache of rich chocolate and the strength of a well-brewed Turkish coffee. It is an easy charmer, but we reach out for the pomegranate mousse, for it has stealthily won us over.

Pick Up Sai Sadan, HS, PB Marg, house no 25A-27-27A, Lower Parel, opposite Century Mills, Lower Parel

Log on to: www.mediterranea.in

Call: 9820007347