In June 2007, a tiny rodent inspired among artists and foodies the love for a humble, French peasant dish. A day before Ratatouille’s anniversary, city chefs and illustrators talk to us about the classic staple from France

Concept art from the Pixar film. Pics Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article Ahead of Ratatouille's anniversary, city chefs and illustrators tell us about classic staples from France x 00:00

There are only a few things that can brighten up a dull, rainy day like food; especially animated food. In 2007, Disney’s Pixar Studios tapped into this magical combination through one of their most popular releases, Ratatouille. The story of a rat, Remy, who dreams of being a chef in Paris, captured the imagination of its audiences. The late chef Anthony Bourdain thought, “it captured a passionate love for food in a way few other films have.”



Remy. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Above all, it brought back to the table the humble ratatouille. A simple, peasant dish from France, it has often been part of the basic French cooking syllabus, but is ignored for its lack of glamour. A day before the anniversary of the film’s release on June 29, we speak to chefs and animators to dive back into the magic of the stew and the movie.

Introduction to a new flavour

I never knew what a ratatouille was till I saw the film. I could never have imagined that a baingan [eggplant] could taste so good. Especially when you are trying to become vegan like me, it is a go-to dish. It was my mother who suggested we should watch this film when it released. I love Linguini and the tiny chef, Skinner. She always compares me with him [Skinner] since I am particular when it comes to kitchen work. I suppose that is a funny and realistic comparison.

Warm delight in the rains

As a French restaurant, ratatouille had to be on our menu, and is one of our bestselling dishes. People love it, especially during the rain. The dish has warmth in it. My first tryst with the dish was back in culinary college during a mystery box challenge. I opted for a basil flavour concentrated ratatouille. To be honest, the movie version is not the traditional way of plating the ratatouille. It looked good, but the classic dish has to be dipped in the sauce. Also, the portion would not have been enough for the guests.

Shreyas Kadam, sous chef, Café Noir, Lower Parel

A traditional staple

The dish is a typical French staple. Of course, it got a lot more attention once the movie came out. The first time I tasted it was back in culinary college. It was basic practice to test and recognise all French dishes. While it is a fairly simple dish, you cannot underestimate its preparation. The cuts of the vegetables are very important.

You cannot mash up the eggplants. Also, the tomato sauce is what gives the ratatouille its flavour. Hence, we emphasise on fresh flavours. Over the years, the presentation of the dish has changed. The key to impressing the guests is always improving on the plating. That is what we focus on.

Chef Sidney Dcunha, director of culinary, Sofitel, Pondichery Cafe, BKC

Gastronomical memories

More than the characters in the movie, the dreams, ambition, and food textures were absolutely yummy to look at in the animation. Anton Ego, as well as his review at the end, are my favourite memories from the movie. The imposing feeling you get, just by watching his silhouette, was such a treat. There is also such simplicity in the character design, too. Ego is almost a stick figure. Yet, there is a personality and style that comes through the character. Sadly, I have never tried ratatouille. My concern is that the dish looked so good in the movie that I don’t want to spoil its flavour in my mind.

Abhijeet Kini, founder, Abhijeet Kini Studios

Ratatouille

Ingredients

>> Yellow zucchini 150 gms

>> Green zucchini 150 gms

>> Large tomato 500 gms

>> Baby aubergine 150 gms

>> Garlic 10 gms

>> Onion 200 gms

>> Celery 10 gms

>> Leeks 10 gms

>> Carrot 20 gms

>> Salt 15 gms

>> White pepper 10 gms

>> Fresh basil 10 gms

>> Olive oil 30 ml

Method

For the sauce: Blanch the tomatoes and take off the skin and seeds. Roughly chop the tomatoes and keep aside. Heat olive oil and sauté finely chopped garlic, onion, celery, leeks and carrot in it. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook till it releases oil. Add chopped basil to the mix and keep aside.

For the ratatouille: Slice thin roundels of the zucchini, aubergine, tomato, and marinate with salt, pepper, olive oil, chopped garlic and chopped basil. Grill all the vegetables and keep aside. Spread the tomato sauce at the base of the casserole and layer all the vegetable roundels and garnish with fresh basil.

Recipe courtesy: Pondichery Cafe





