Mithai goes modern: This new platform in the city offers innovative sweets

When it comes to mithai, we’ve always sat on the fence, unless something bowls us over. A new contemporary offering has now tempted us to rethink taking sides

Assorted mithai

We love our mithai. And, we love our contemporary desserts and flavours. When the two come together, the chance of a magical combination emerges. But, so does the chance of that spell fizzling out without a pop. Genda Phool is the new mithai platform on the block started by Shweta Agarwal, who has gathered a team of halwais to create these offerings.



Bluemerry

The first bite we try is the berry laddoo, a syrupy mix in kopra pak that doesn’t do much for our palate. The next pick is cashewmel, which in its bid to act like a toffee, is rather off-putting. Caramel can save the day but not in the case of this mithai. The moong dal barfi is a classic take apart from the hazelnut pieces that replace the typical presence of almonds, and actually do a better job. This writer’s nani used to make this sweet for every birthday in the family, and this one was a trip down nostalgia lane. Not as rich, it hits the right notes when cooked in ghee.



Gram rose fudge

In bluemerry, milkcake is spiked with blueberry taking the humble sweet to the dark side — a risk but the compôte works for us. It grabs our attention. The gooseberry square looks like a pista-dominating bite but it opens up a tangy, fruity performance. We love this treat for the fruitiness that balances the richness of a pista barfi.



Paantastic pistachio

The gram rose fudge is an elevation of a besan laddoo, reminding us of a halwai in Rajasthan, where we were told that rose can inspire poetry in a mithai. We end our journey with a paantastic pistachio that comes with a dollop of gulkand — the OG palate cleanser.

Log on to: gendaphool.co

Call: 8928258808

Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards (pack of 12)