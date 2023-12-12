Mumbai ka chocolate factory

It’s time for chocolate, thanks to the recent release of Wonka, based on characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Taste these goodies from across the city before they melt away

Timothee Chalamet plays Willy Wonka in the movie. Pic courtesy/Youtube

All the cocoa money can buy

Sometimes, we like our chocolate red-coloured, which is why we recommend the rich and crumbly red velvet cookie sandwich.

At Satou Bakery, cloud kitchen delivering across Mumbai.

Log on to: satou.in

Call: 9892883065

Cost: Rs 435 for four pieces

Pick Mee

This original Belgian chocolate ice cream is titled ‘The Best Ever’ rich and decadent ice cream on their menu.

at Meemee’s; multiple delivery outlets across Mumbai and suburbs.

Log on to: : meemees.in

Call: 9833015376

Cost: Rs 128

Desi twist

We have listed the chocolate walnut fudge from an iconic dairy and sweet shop that reinvents its menu to cater to contemporary tastes with rich quality ingredients. Much like the latest Wonka movie, right?

At: Parsi Dairy Farm, Marine Lines, Ghatkopar East and Borivali.

Cost: RS 1,160 per kg

Donut dreams

This chocolate hazelnut donut from this city bakery will be your fluffiest and most chocolate-y bite.

At: The Bread Bar, Shah Industrial Estate, Deonar Village Road, Chembur.

Call: 8928482554

Cost: R225

Chocolate drip

Try the hazelnut and chocolate cake made with almond and jowar flour, in-house hazelnut butter cacao and praline. It’s also vegan and gluten-free.

At: Boojee Cafe, Shop 3A, Perry Cross Road, Bandra West.

Call: 9326854023

Cost: Rs 320

Sweet balancing act

Salty and sweet is our favourite flavour combination. Try the chocolate and potato chip ice cream sandwich for a mid-week indulgent bite. And carry home the Gianduja chocolate spread for a midnight treat.

At: Blanchette, Santacruz East (pick-up only).

Log on to: blanchette.in

Cost: Rs 225 onwards

Double trouble

This box of double chocolate eclairs and donut bombs is an overload on richness and freshly baked goods.

At: The Tiny Tub, Shantivanam, Manuel Gonsalves Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: flowcode.com/page/thetinytub

Call: 9324133989

Cost: Rs 180 onwards

Rava relish

Nothing will give you a nostalgic hit like the chocolate rava cake from the original neighbourhood bakery.

At: Bangalore Iyengar Bakery, multiple outlets.

Cost: Rs 150

Snip snap cacao



PICS COURTESY/INSTGRAM

Get your bag of candy from this cloud kitchen. We suggest the 55 per cent and 70 per cent dark toffee or roasted almond sea salt craks.

At: Roxie Studio, Landmark Tower, Dadar East.

Log on to: roxiestudio.mini.store or @roxiestudio

Call: 9987573456

Cost: R350 onwards

Bangla sweetness

We pick the city’s favourite place for Bengali sweets for their two-in-one chocolate sondesh.

At: Sweet Bengal, multiple outlets.

Cost: Rs 40 for one