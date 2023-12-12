Mumbai ka chocolate factory

It’s time for chocolate, thanks to the recent release of Wonka, based on characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Taste these goodies from across the city before they melt away
Timothee Chalamet plays Willy Wonka in the movie. Pic courtesy/Youtube
All the cocoa money can buy
Sometimes, we like our chocolate red-coloured, which is why we recommend the rich and crumbly red velvet cookie sandwich.
At Satou Bakery, cloud kitchen delivering across Mumbai.
Log on to: satou.in
Call: 9892883065
Cost: Rs 435 for four pieces
Pick Mee
This original Belgian chocolate ice cream is titled ‘The Best Ever’ rich and decadent ice cream on their menu.
at Meemee’s; multiple delivery outlets across Mumbai and suburbs.
Log on to: : meemees.in
Call: 9833015376
Cost: Rs 128
Desi twist
We have listed the chocolate walnut fudge from an iconic dairy and sweet shop that reinvents its menu to cater to contemporary tastes with rich quality ingredients. Much like the latest Wonka movie, right?
At: Parsi Dairy Farm, Marine Lines, Ghatkopar East and Borivali.
Cost: RS 1,160 per kg
Donut dreams
This chocolate hazelnut donut from this city bakery will be your fluffiest and most chocolate-y bite.
At: The Bread Bar, Shah Industrial Estate, Deonar Village Road, Chembur.
Call: 8928482554
Cost: R225
Chocolate drip
Try the hazelnut and chocolate cake made with almond and jowar flour, in-house hazelnut butter cacao and praline. It’s also vegan and gluten-free.
At: Boojee Cafe, Shop 3A, Perry Cross Road, Bandra West.
Call: 9326854023
Cost: Rs 320
Sweet balancing act
Salty and sweet is our favourite flavour combination. Try the chocolate and potato chip ice cream sandwich for a mid-week indulgent bite. And carry home the Gianduja chocolate spread for a midnight treat.
At: Blanchette, Santacruz East (pick-up only).
Log on to: blanchette.in
Cost: Rs 225 onwards
Double trouble
This box of double chocolate eclairs and donut bombs is an overload on richness and freshly baked goods.
At: The Tiny Tub, Shantivanam, Manuel Gonsalves Road, Bandra West.
Log on to: flowcode.com/page/thetinytub
Call: 9324133989
Cost: Rs 180 onwards
Rava relish
Nothing will give you a nostalgic hit like the chocolate rava cake from the original neighbourhood bakery.
At: Bangalore Iyengar Bakery, multiple outlets.
Cost: Rs 150
Snip snap cacao
PICS COURTESY/INSTGRAM
Get your bag of candy from this cloud kitchen. We suggest the 55 per cent and 70 per cent dark toffee or roasted almond sea salt craks.
At: Roxie Studio, Landmark Tower, Dadar East.
Log on to: roxiestudio.mini.store or @roxiestudio
Call: 9987573456
Cost: R350 onwards
Bangla sweetness
We pick the city’s favourite place for Bengali sweets for their two-in-one chocolate sondesh.
At: Sweet Bengal, multiple outlets.
Cost: Rs 40 for one