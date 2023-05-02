Avoiding hot beverages in this heat? Relish these alternative summer coolers

If the soaring temperatures are making you skip your daily hot dose of chai or coffee, we’ve found a way to sneak it in with these cool recipes

Spiced chai-coffee cold brew

Ingredients

>> 1 cup black tea leaves

>> 1/2 cup coffee >> cold brew or 1/4 cup instant espresso

>> 1/2 cinnamon stick

>> 2 elaichi pods

>> A dash of nutmeg >> 1 tsp jaggery

Method

Brew the tea with the cinnamon stick, crushed elaichi seeds and nutmeg. Add the coffee and refrigerate till it is completely cooled. Once cooled, add the jaggery according to your taste and mix. Serve chilled with an orange slice.

Green salad with coffee vinaigrette

Ingredients

>> 1 spring onion, finely sliced

>> 1 tomato, diced >> 1/2 cup broccoli, steamed >> 1/2 cup cucumber, diced>> 1 cup lettuce >> 1 cup red cabbage

>> 1 cup kale >> 2 garlic cloves, roasted and peeled >> 1/4 cup feta, crumbled >> 1 tbsp olive oil

>> 1 tbsp red wine vinegar

>> 1 tsp honey >> 1 tsp espresso >> Salt and cracked pepper

Method

Whisk vinegar, honey, and espresso. Gradually add the olive oil to the mixture, whisking constantly. Season it with salt and pepper. Add the vinaigrette to the vegetables and toss. Enjoy your healthy caffeine bowl!

Tea and noodle soup bowl



Representation pics

Ingredients

>> 2 cups water >> 1 inch crushed ginger >> 2-3 lemongrass stems >> 1/4 tsp black organic tea >> 1/2 tsp salt or add to your taste

>> 1 tsp olive oil >> 1 tsp finely chopped garlic >> 1/4 cup finely chopped carrots, steamed >> 4-5 stems of pak choy >> 1/4 cup finely chopped mushrooms

>> 1/2 cup of boiled noodles

Method

Boil 2 cups of water, with ginger, lemongrass, tea and salt, and reduce to 1.5 cups. Take it off the gas and add the juice of 1 lime to it. Separately, heat the olive oil; add garlic and sauté until golden. Add the mushrooms and sauté for a minute. Then add carrots and pak choy stems till it wilts. Add the noodles. Once sautéed, add the tea broth.

Mocha chia bowl



Pic courtesy/The Village Shop

Ingredients

>> 30 ml black coffee

>> 1 tsp cocoa powder, mixed in the coffee shot >> 1 cup almond milk >> 2 tsp jaggery (sweeten as required)

>> 2 tbsp chia seeds

Method

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours until thick. Serve it topped with 1/2 cup chopped seasonal fruit, 1 tbsp mixed seeds and 1 tbsp chopped nuts.

Jennifer Mallick, chef, The Village Shop, Bandra

Chai panna cotta

Ingredients

>> 60 ml milk >> 1 tbsp tea leaves >> 1 cinnamon stick

>> 2 cardamom cloves >> 1/2 tsp nutmeg >> 480 g fresh cream >> 67 g sugar >> 1 tsp vanilla extract >> 1 tsp gelatine >> 3 tbsp water

Method

Rub oil on the insides of four small ramekin bowls. Put milk, tea leaves, cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg in a saucepan and bring it to a boil, then simmer for a few minutes. Add cream, sugar and whisk on a low flame till the sugar dissolves. Add vanilla extract and mix. Separately, add gelatin to cold water and allow it to bloom, now add it to the panna cotta mixture and mix well. Strain the mixture, pour it into the ramekins and let them cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or a day. Enjoy.

Coffee marinade

Ingredients

>> 1/2 cup virgin olive oil

>> 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

>> 1/4 cup soy sauce

>> 1/2 cup strong coffee

>> 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce >> â  cup lime juice >> 3/4 cup brown sugar

>> 2 tbsp mustard >> 1 tsp salt >> 1 tsp ground pepper

>> 2 tsp garlic powder

Method

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Use the mixture to stir fry chicken or marinate any meat for curries, grills and roasts.

Jeanelle Rodrigues, home chef, baker and founder of @thecake_jeanie, Malad

