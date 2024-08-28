Thane's misal trail: Your guide to explore the unique flavours of Maharashtra

Here’s our tried-and-tested authentic regional misal report card from Thane that celebrates the aromas and flavours from across Maharashtra

File pic

Vidarbha’s vibrant flavours

ADVERTISEMENT

SWA Varhadi Misal offers a delicious peek into Vidarbha’s culinary traditions, with the name paying homage to the Varhad community from Maharashtra. Their masala, a blend of 28 spices crafted in-house, ensures a perfectly balanced spice level. “We wanted the spice level to be perfectly balanced in order to cater to the cosmopolitan folk,” explains Manohar Patil, owner of the Swa Varhadi’s main branch in Thane. The Vidarbha masala packs a punch but is balanced with Konkani spices, delivering the “zanzanit” (spicy, pungent) satisfaction without the dreaded heartburn. The misal, a staple here, is cooked in traditional earthen pots, adding an earthy richness and preserving nutrients. The owner aimed to redefine the stereotype of misal being just a quick snack. We sampled their special misal that was served in an earthy clay pot with two pavs, papad, and a jalebi, making it a full meal. While the misal was a bit oilier than preferred, the lemon wedge cut through the richness, and the pav balanced it perfectly. The crunchy papad added delightful texture and aids digestion. The meal ends on a sweet note with jalebi made from jaggery. For healthier alternatives to pav, they offer jowar roti and vade. Experimental foodies can try the misal shots and scotch misal, where misal is served in crunchy puris or with Shegaon kachoris — a bold, crowd-pleasing combo.

Time 8 am to 9.45 pm

At Swa Varhadi Misal, Falco Chambers Sales Tax Office, Sri Saibaba Bhakti Udyan, Thane West.

Call 9920155460

CostT Rs 150 onwards

Flavours of Khandesh

Khandesh Misal House is a small eatery with just four tables. Located in a bustling Sambhaji Nagar of Thane, it was filled with hungry patrons, who were ready to queue up, indicating its popularity. The aroma of the misal wafted across the space. “Aroma is the key; it satiates half the appetite,” admits Ravindra Jawale, the owner. Jawale grew up in Khandesh, and has tried to incorporate authentic Khandeshi favours in their misal and sabzi. “Khandeshi cuisine uses garam masala that is a part of our masala blend,” shares Jawale. The special misal thali stands out as a full meal rather than just a snack. It is served with four pavs, signature chamchamit rassa, a generous portion of matki, farsan, and dahi vati alongside gulab jamun and buttermilk. We felt that the misal was overly spicy, despite it being a medium-level snack. It lacked the depth of flavours, and tasted more like boiled sprout water with little seasoning. “We add a small amount of salt initially to suit all palates. You can always request additional salt if needed.” reasons Jawale. The buttermilk was refreshing and had a smooth taste while the gulab jamun was soft and gave the meal a perfect sweet ending. We also tried the regular misal, which comes with two pavs.

Time 9.30 am to 10 pm

At Khandesh Misal House, Shop 8, Korum Mall Service Road, Sambhaji Nagar, Thane West.

Call 9152130992

Cost Rs 90 onwards

Ga-ga over gavkari

This no-frills stall in Kapurbawdi means business, bringing the taste of Pune to the city with classic breakfast staples like misal and poha. “The Puneri misal is famous for its gavran matki and farsan,” shares Akshay Kalekar, the owner. The misal is cooked over a wood-burning stove, infusing it with a subtle smoky flavour that stands out from typical gas-cooked versions. As you approach the stall, the aroma of simmering misal makes for a delicious welcome. The dish is served piping hot, accompanied by two pavs, a lemon wedge, and chopped onions. We tasted the medium-spicy misal; it had the right amount of fiery oil poured on top for the perfect hit. The sprouts were fresh; however, a more generous portion would have been appreciated. The farsan, made fresh from pure besan, added a light, crispy texture. “All our ingredients are sourced from villages because we wanted to bring the true gavkari, or the village taste to Thane,” emphasises Kalekar. Despite being a street stall, the set-up is clean and well-maintained. The staff wipes down the table after each meal and serves the food with gloves on. Overall, this adda offers an affordable and genuine misal experience that’s perfect for those craving for a taste of Pune in this neighbourhood.

Time 7 am to 4.30 pm

At Gavkari Misal, New Agri Katta, Palika Bazar, near Sai Baba Mandir, Kapurbawdi, Thane West.

Call 9359655957

Cost Rs 50 onwards

Regional joyride

Suruchi, nestled in the heart of Thane city, is a small, cosy spot that local residents have adored since it first opened its doors in 2013. The restaurant has a warm, unpretentious vibe, with simple seating and a welcoming ambiance. The space is spotless, and tables are promptly cleaned after each guest leaves, making it a hygienic, inviting space for a quick, satisfying meal. As we settled in, we couldn’t miss the cheeky sign on the wall that declares, “Khanyasathi janm amcha,” which means “We are born to eat.” This philosophy is at the core of everything they do at Suruchi.

The menu, displayed in Marathi on a wall board, reflects the restaurant’s no-frills approach. “People often think there’s only Kolhapuri and Puneri misal, but here, they’ll discover there are other varieties too,” says Ajit Moghe, the owner. Suruchi offers a range of misal, with Nagarchi, Kolhapuri, and Puneri being regional highlights, along with Jain and upvas options. We dove into the Suruchi special misal, a dish that Moghe conceptualised after extensive research and eating his way through the regional misal options of Maharashtra. It features hara vatana, or green peas and boiled potatoes, and comes with two pavs, farsan, chopped onions, and a lemon wedge. “This dish has its own unique spice blend, made with 15 masalas,” he explains. The misal is delightfully spicy, topped with fiery red tari — a secret blend that adds a kick without leaving one with the threat of an acidity attack.

Each misal is true to its origins, with the masalas for the Kolhapuri and Puneri versions sourced directly from their respective regions. And, as Moghe puts it with a smile, “I’m a big foodie. I believe we only have one life, so we should try all kinds of food. We should live to eat, not eat to live.” he laughs. To finish your meal and soothe your tingling palate, try the piyush or buttermilk. It’s the perfect way to end a

satisfying experience.

Time 6.30 am to 9.30 pm

At Suruchi, Gokhale Road, Naupada, Thane West.

Call 9869635035

Cost Rs 80 onwards