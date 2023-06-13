From Mumbai to Mangaluru: This food festival in Mumbai explores food along the western coastline

An ongoing food festival in the city traverses west India’s coastline from Mumbai to Mangaluru

Every dish representing a region in the food festival will come with a local tale in tow

There's no piece of novelty in the claim that Indian food is diverse. But this writer hunts for new plaudits every time she witnesses the factors that contribute to the diversity. Apart from the cultures, ethnic groups, and occupations that come together with their differences, the country’s dissimilar topography (and the subsequent climate) whips up its myriad food choices. Mumbai to Mangalore, an ongoing food festival, pays tribute to a section of this sentiment. The festival that curates dishes from Margao, Kundapura, Udupi, Mangaluru and Mumbai, focuses on local ingredients.



Bangda rawa fry

The festival has been curated by Suresh Shelar, executive chef, Banjara and chef, Gunnakar Shetty — a true blue Mangalorean. Shelar shares, “In the process of putting the menu together, I was reminded of my childhood memories around food. I am from Kutch and have tried to present flavours from the region.” The chefs add that the idea was also to let diners experience foods that they might not find the time to prepare and enjoy as a collective meal.



Mangalorean fish curry

Ask Shetty about the similarities between Mangalorean and Maharashtrian cuisines and he quickly adds, “Coconut and fish. While Maharashtrians use dry coconut, we like cooking with the fresh kind.” Keeping the heat in mind, they have incorporated a variety of soups into the menu — tomato rasam, mutton Karwari soup, sweet and sour pumpkin charu and amsulache saar. Shetty explains, “I didn’t want to miss out on ghee roast so that is there.”



Ellad payasam

The non-vegetarian menu features chicken Kundapura, prawns Mangalorean curry, mori masala, mutton Nilgiri korma and bangda puli munchi. Shelar says that no feast can end without sweets, and patrons should look forward to their jam tarts, rice manni and bebinca, among other desserts.



Suresh Shelar and Gunnakar Shetty



Till: June 17; 12.30 pm to 3 pm, 7.30 pm to 11 pm

At: Banjara, Goldfinch Hotel, MIDC Central Road, Andheri East.

Call: 8691055872

Cost: One plus one offer on buffet; Rs 1,599 plus taxes (veg lunch buffet), Rs 1,799 plus taxes (non-veg lunch buffet), Rs 1,799 plus taxes (veg dinner buffet), Rs 1,999 plus taxes (non-veg dinner buffet)