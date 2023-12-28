Chef Bill Granger, ‘father of avocado toast’, passed away recently. City chefs offer making tips. Plus, a list of places to savour it

Bill Granger. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Mumbai-based chefs share pro tips and top spots for Avocado lovers x 00:00

The Aztecs knew about it, and offered it as part of their sacred rituals. Yet, it took the savvy of late Australian chef Bill Granger to turn the avocado from a fruit into a breakfast staple across tables from America to Asia in the late 1990s. His demise on Christmas Day marks the end of a career that made the avocado a symbol of the millennial generation. A fruit high in nutrition — filled with potassium, protein and fibre, avocado also lacks the tart that sets it apart from other fruits. We speak to a couple of chefs who deconstruct the millennial staple for our tables.

The versatile fruit

Chef Michael Swamy

In some ways, the avocado is a flavourless fruit. It also has a mushy, soft texture. This makes it useful to be turned into pakodas, for instance. I also love to use it in a chaat instead of a mango. It has a very different flavour and can make the dish feel more exotic. I would recommend mixing it with hung curd, sour cream, a touch of chilli garlic and serve it with something crispy. That balances its texture.

On your daily bread

Ajay Samtani, executive chef, Le Cafe and Via Bombay, Chembur

Avocado is densely fibrous and has vitamins like K, E and C. Since it has different nutritional values, you can also craft a recipe according to your requirement. In our kitchen, it forms a key part of guacamole to be served with nachos. It also is part of our spreads on toast which is very popular. But we also include it in a range of healthy salads, or with our habibi panini. I will also introduce a new avocado pachadi to go with posto jhalmuri cookies at Via Bombay that adds a South Indian twist to it.

Avocado pachadi

For the pachadi

£50 gms fresh avocado

£20 gms tomato

£30 ml vegetable oil

£10 gms dry red chillies

£10 gms fresh green chillies

£6 to 7 curry leaves

£Salt to taste

£5 gms fresh coriander

£10 gms onion (chopped)

£6 gms garlic (chopped)

For the tempering

£2 gms mustard seeds

£1 gms haldi powder

£2 gms white til

£1 gms fenugreek seeds

£1 gm hing powder

£3 gms urad dal

Method

Place the frying pan on the flame. Add oil, curry leaves to temper. To this, add onion, garlic and saute for a while. When the onions are caramelised, add the green chillies, dry red chillies, fresh tomatoes and salt. Cover it with a lid, and let them cook for a while till they are soft in texture. Switch off the flame, add avocado and fresh coriander and mix it in thoroughly. Set aside in a bowl.



Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

For tempering, heat oil in a pan. Add white urad dal, mustard seeds, sesame seeds, fenugreek seeds and turmeric powder. Add the tempering to the above mixture in the bowl. Serve with posto biscuits or jhalmuri.

Get your avocado right

Mediterranean Avocado salad

AT Garde Manger Cafe, Santacruz West.

Call: 7045004488

Cost: Rs 450

Salmon and avocado Caesar salad, hummus and avocado sandwich

AT Zane’s Cafe, Lower Parel.

Call: 9819820202

Cost: Rs 520; Rs 520

Avocado sashimi

AT Koko, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call: 7715963030

Cost: Rs 1,100 onwards

Avocado milkshake

AT New York Burrito Company, Lower Parel.

Call: 7785005008

Cost: Rs 199

Mixed beans and bocconcini

AT Nude Food Cafe; Prabhadevi.

Call: 9820008382

Cost: Rs 475

Avocado and feta toast

AT Cafe Trofima, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

Call: 8291019988

Cost: Rs 310

Avocado and cashew cheese sandwich or avocado and fried egg sandwich

AT Boojee Cafe, off Perry Cross Road, Bandra West.

Call: 9326854023

Cost: Rs 550; Rs 520

Avocado saucy corn toast

AT Thea, near MET campus, Bandra West.

Call: 07021499688

Cost: Rs 500

Gluten-free avocado toast

AT Lake View Cafe, The Westin Mumbai, Powai.

Call: 8657415264

Cost: Rs 300 (half); Rs 600 (full)