Do you love eating sandwiches? Follow this guide to innovative variations in Seawoods

From melting cheese versions to smoky and chocolate-loaded delights, check out our tried-and-tested sandwiches from this popular Navi Mumbai locality

Melting cheese sandwich

Say cheese

Say cheese

Inaugurate in August last year, Yummy Treats offers a range of fast food, and their sandwiches are popular picks. We sampled their bestselling melting cheese sandwich (R250) — an oven-baked sandwich with a double layer of butter and their in-house chutney with chopped tomatoes, bell peppers, paneer, sweet corn and mayonnaise between the pan-toasted bread slices, served with potato chips. As the name suggests, the key ingredient is the cheese, loaded on top and between the slices. “The idea behind the name and the sandwich was to give people a taste of a loaded pizza in the form of a sandwich,” the owners, Kanchan Joshi and Shekhar Sawant told us. “We would also like to expand our outlets across Navi Mumbai by next year,” they added. The other special sandwich the owners would like people to try is their spinach corn cheese grill sandwich (regular: R200; jumbo: R250) cooked similarly to the one we tried with spinach and corn as the main ingredients.

TIME 8.30 am to 11 pm

AT Yummy Treats, Akshar Shreeji Heights, Sector-46/A, Seawoods West.

CALL 8928999290

COST Rs 110 onwards

Paneer perfection

Paneer chilly special jumbo sandwich; (right) Pics/Amey Mirashi

Chetak Sweet Point is known for its mouth-watering sweets and the range of fast foods like dosa, chaats, and sandwiches. We tried their paneer chilly special jumbo sandwich (R160), which was loaded with finely chopped paneer, onion and capsicum with an added mixture of red chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, and red garlic chutney, along with butter spread on the slices. This spicy sandwich was served with grated cheese on top and potato wafers to balance the spice levels. “We use our in-house paneer. The milk sourced from Aarey Colony is used to make raw paneer,” says Chandresh Khatri, who owns this decade-old food joint. Other sandwiches suggested by Khatri include chilli cheese toast (R90) and veg cheese grill (mini, R130; jumbo, R150) from their best-selling list.

TIME 11 am to 10.30 pm

AT Shop No 4, Shree Ambika Apartment, Sector 42A, Seawoods West.

CALL 8828229029

COST Rs 60 onwards

Flavourful bites

Aloo masala grill sandwich

Founded by Soham Surve, this relatively new entrant is popular for their aloo masala grill sandwich (R50), which we tasted at their outlet. The flavourful potato stuffing is added between the bread slices with sliced tomatoes, capsicum and onions and it is grilled and served with Surve Snacks’ in-house mint mayonnaise and tomato ketchup. This sandwich is one of their bestsellers, alongside paneer tadka grill (regular, R130; jumbo, R225), and veg cheese grill (regular, R85; jumbo, R130). “Unlike other food joints, we serve French fries with our jumbo sandwiches,” says Surve, who worked in the banking sector for nine years before starting this food joint. “I wanted to start a snacks corner where I could serve a variety of dishes that are affordable and live up to the best quality standards,” he added.

TIME 9 am to 10 pm

AT Shop No. 5, Seawood Corner CHS, Sector 25, opposite Seawoods railway station (East).

CALL 9920136680

COST Rs 40 onwards

Smoky flavours

Smoky charcoal cheese grill; (right) Chocolate toast sandwich

Gupta Sandwich and Snacks Corner is one of the oldest pure vegetarian fast-food places in Navi Mumbai. We tried their smoky charcoal cheese grill (R200). The filling included mushrooms, diced capsicum, paneer, onions, and tomatoes with cheese and mayonnaise with smoked spices. “We introduced this sandwich last year for our customers who wanted to try something different,” says owner Rajesh Gupta. We also tried their chocolate toast sandwich (R60), where the bread slices were layered with butter and chocolate spread from inside and on the top. The outer layer was crunchy, while it was soft on the inside. “People were unsure about the chocolate sandwich when we introduced it. Today it’s one of the favourites,” he told this writer. You can also try the veg toast (R50), chilli cheese toast (R100), and masala cheese grill (R150) sandwiches.

TIME 10 am to 11 pm

AT Shop 8, Mahavir Niwas, Sector 21, Seawoods East.

CALL 9920294267

COST Rs 50 onwards