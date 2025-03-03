Your guide to mindful snacking tips and healthy dining options in Mumbai

As the Americans celebrate National Snacks Day today, we thought of giving it a healthy spin and invited a nutritionist to suggest mindful snacking tips and hacks, as well as nutritious options to munch on across city eateries

The one habit that remains a companion through happy and sad moments is snacking. Be it while watching a film, inviting friends for a house party, or simply trying to navigate a bad day — snacks have always stayed close. The contemporary snacking culture however has evolved quite a lot. Driven by social media trends, hectic lifestyles and on-the-go consumption, the idea of snacks have expanded beyond mere munchies to include healthier options, including protein-based snacks, plant-based alternatives, and a growing demand for global flavours. “Snacking has become an essential part of modern lifestyles, especially for working professionals and kids. Today’s snacking culture is largely driven by convenience, leading to excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods and artificial additives,” nutritionist and life coach Saloni Kothari shares.

Reading labels and ingredient lists lead to healthy snack choices



She adds that while there has been a shift in the snacking trend with the inclusion of healthy options — from baked chips and dips, to flavoured makhana, it is all the more important now to understand one’s dietary needs and adhere to a healthy snacking pattern. “Mindful snacking is crucial for maintaining overall health, managing weight, and preventing overeating. The idea is to be fully present while eating, choosing nutrient-dense foods, and paying attention to hunger cues. Being mindful allows you to enjoy flavours and textures and significantly reduces the need for excessive portions,” she explains.



Swap carbonated drinks with coconut water to stay hydrated

Here are a few tips to keep in mind while indulging in your favourite snacks

>> Prioritise whole foods: Replace processed snacks with nuts, seeds, fruits, yoghurt, hummus, boiled eggs, and homemade energy bars.

>> Make snacking intentional: Avoid snacking out of boredom. Stick to a planned routine with healthy options.

>> Smart label reading: Educate people, especially parents, on reading ingredient lists and choosing low-sugar, high-fibre, and protein-rich snacks.



Saloni Kothari

>> Batch-prep at home: Prepare and pack snacks in advance, such as roasted makhana, sprouts chaat, peanut chikki, or whole-grain sandwiches to save time and indulge in healthy options.

>> Healthy work and school habits: Encourage workplaces to stock healthy snacks and promote mindful eating. Schools can improve canteen options.

>> Hydration over sugary drinks: Swap sugary sodas and packaged juices for infused water, buttermilk, coconut water, or herbal teas.



A jar of makhana or fox nuts

Healthy around town

Big bites: Dig into a delicious bite of edamame avo toast with truffle edamame hummus, chunky guacamole, and furikake on a crispy quinoa sourdough for a healthy and filling snack.

AT Mokai, Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Ranwar, Bandra West.

CALL 9820062166

Cost Rs 550

Crunch time: Give a healthy spin to your usual chaat cravings with this Greek yoghurt based papdi chaat that has crunchy papdis topped with a healthy green chutney and pomegranate arils.

AT Craft of Food 2.O, Rizvi Mahal, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

CALL 7045326486

Cost Rs 319

Clean snacking: Tuck into a bowl of zucchini cream cheese with rolls of fresh zucchini all wrapped up in a sweet onion yuzu dressing for a light, nourishing and delicious alternative to noodles.

AT Mirai, 2nd Floor Suburbia Mall, Swami Vivekanand Road, Bandra West.

CALL 90046 18229

Cost Rs 490

Herby twist: Indulge in lamb tacos made with slow-cooked lamb topped with zesty chimichurri sauce that brings a flavourful kick of mint and parsley to the protein of the meat.

AT Luv Restaurant, Sterling Apartments, Sundervan Complex Road, Shashtri Nagar, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

CALL 9920781422

Cost Rs 550

Healthy crisps: Ditch the usual fried nachos for a serving of these beet and spinach baked nachos topped with creamy guacamole, tangy sour cream, and jalapenos for a healthy snack treat.

AT Journal Bombay, North Avenue Potohar Nagar, Santacruz West.

CALL 9004699654

Cost Rs 450

Sweet cravings: Indulge in a healthy and tasty chocolate, peanut butter and banana smoothie bowl with a blend of 54.5 per cent dark chocolate, choco chips and banana topped with nuts and seeds for a nutritious kick to the usual fare.

AT Poetry by Love & Cheesecake (multiple outlets)

CALL 9819935135 (Juhu)

Cost Rs 360

Chicken paradise: Head over to this city-favourite outlet for a delicious bowl of cajun chicken salad with cajun-spiced chicken mixed with orange wedges, farm-fresh cherry tomatoes and napa cabbage mixed with a lemon olive oil dressing.

AT Woodside Inn (Bandra, Andheri, Colaba)

CALL 7968158311 (Andheri)

Cost Rs 625