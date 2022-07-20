Goa's Jamming Goat to take over Recca for a pop-up this weekend

A weekend pop-up will see one of the best bars in Goa take over a hip haunt in Kala Ghoda to offer patrons cocktails and grubs with a twist

Toddy Chicken Taco and Potato wafer crumb

When one of the best bars in Goa steps into a Mumbai haunt to show off its culinary chops, you can be rest assured that comfort will be a big part of it. The land of susegad — the Goan motto for relaxation and calm — is part of Jamming Goat’s culinary culture, and will be represented at its latest exclusive pop-up at the Kala Ghoda establishment, of Recca, this weekend.

Recca

“Our concept is built around comfort food, but not the typical ones you might expect,” Avinash Kapoli, co-founder, Jamming Goat explains. Since it was founded a year and half ago, the venture has ranked 32nd on the list of 50 best bars in the country in 2022. Taking over the kitchen at Recca, Kapoli promised that patrons ought to prepare for a surprise. “Our cocktails are not heavy on the spirit or the palate,” he adds.

Darrell Mascarenhas, operations manager of Recca, informs us that the idea sprung out of CEO Arup Saini’s suggestion. “Recca has been a very cocktail-friendly outlet with drinks that pair well with our creative Mediterranean cuisine, and Jamming Goat is known for some fantastic drinks from the start,” Mascarenhas adds, praising Kapoli’s creative mixing skills.



Mocktails like 3.0 democracy and 100’s ‘f^ck it’ are part of the menu

Kapoli reveals that the focus will be offering a creative take on familiar and popular dishes. “One of our signatures is the prawn pepper fry served with curd rice. The king-sized prawns are tossed in pepper masala, with a South Indian flavour profile. The sourness of the curd is the perfect balance to the spice of the prawn pepper,” Kapoli elaborates. There are also some signature delicacies brought over by the Goan team such as the pork cafreal, a different take on the traditional Goan chicken cafreal, and the amaranth-crusted prawns as well as a signature cocktails such as not a g&t, not a pinacolada and 3.0 democracy.

Avinash Kapoli and Darrell Mascarenhas

Mascarenhas promises that the true innovation lies in the cocktails on show. The visiting team has already begun work on some interesting components, Mascarenhas says, adding, “The use of hibiscus in their cocktail is a rare one. The use of such tropical ingredients and hibiscus in particular, will offer a new experience for patrons.” Kapoli plays his cards close to the chest, but says, “The pop-up is an attempt to bring in the easy drinking and comfort culture back to this city from Goa.”

On: July 22 and 23; 7 pm onwards

At: Recca, 1st floor, Kala Ghoda Society, 30, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda

Log on to: insider.in

Call: 8433737344

Cost: Rs 500