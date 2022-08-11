Team Guide Recommends: Karma's balchao instant mix for Goan flavours

The mix that uses dry shrimp paste as its main ingredient, relives flavours in slow-motion

Chicken balchao

Make it, prawn-to!

Mumbai didn’t impress in my first few months of courting comfort in the city. But, that’s typical of places shrinking and expanding for new dreamers. What I remember as atypical is a Goan pork balchao that greeted me on a rainy evening on my return from office. A kind neighbour introduced me to tangy Goan curries and comfort. Had it not been for a visit to the local store recently, where I found Karma’s balchao instant mix, I would have forgotten this warm memory. The mix that uses dry shrimp paste as its main ingredient, relives flavours in slow-motion.