Team Guide Recommends: Karma's balchao instant mix for Goan flavours

Updated on: 11 August,2022 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

The mix that uses dry shrimp paste as its main ingredient, relives flavours in slow-motion

Chicken balchao


Make it, prawn-to!


Mumbai didn’t impress in my first few months of courting comfort in the city. But, that’s typical of places shrinking and expanding for new dreamers. What I remember as atypical is a Goan pork balchao that greeted me on a rainy evening on my return from office. A kind neighbour introduced me to tangy Goan curries and comfort. Had it not been for a visit to the local store recently, where I found Karma’s balchao instant mix, I would have forgotten this warm memory. The mix that uses dry shrimp paste as its main ingredient, relives flavours in slow-motion.


