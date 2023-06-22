Breaking News
Entire fleet of Mumbai locals to turn into AC Vande Metros, process begins
Mumbai: Lift crashes from fourth floor, 12 people injured
BMC to rely on reserve stock from Bhatsa soon
Ajit Pawar drops another bomb!
State to train 4 lakh girls in self-defence
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Mumbai Food News > Article > Love pancakes Indulge in these mixes to enjoy a healthy breakfast

Love pancakes? Indulge in these mixes to enjoy a healthy breakfast

Updated on: 22 June,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

I give myself 100 points for sticking to healthy breakfast and snacking options

Love pancakes? Indulge in these mixes to enjoy a healthy breakfast

File photo

Listen to this article
Love pancakes? Indulge in these mixes to enjoy a healthy breakfast
x
00:00

I love a good breakfast, just that I am not a fan of the effort it takes to make it. That is why I tripped when I came across healthy pancake mixes from Treatfully Yours. Yes, it’s a kids’ product but chocolate chips, blueberry banana, strawberry and vanilla butterscotch are flavours that everybody digs. They also have oatmeal cookies, and hot and cold chocolate with jaggery mixes. I give myself 100 points for sticking to healthy breakfast and snacking options.


Log on to treatfully-yours.com



mumbai food mumbai guide Lifestyle news Food and drink mumbai indian food culture news things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK