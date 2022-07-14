That comfortable, healthy feeling: City chefs pair up to share vegan recipes for monsoon

Chefs Raveena Taurani and Divesh Aswani have created an indulgent menu that will make your palate sing in the rain

What happens when a chef who specialises in plant-based fare invites another who loves all things indulgent into her kitchen? You get a comfort menu using plant-based ingredients. Chefs Raveena Taurani and Divesh Aswani of Commis Station found common ground this monsoon and rustled up some happy world food cravings — all vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free. Here are The Guide’s top picks.

Miso ramen

A bowl full of hot, the teriyaki eggplant apes the texture of fish, and the smoked tofu of meat, the zucchini noodles add fresh crunch, and the miso broth with Nori garnish is a timely warm hug.

Cost: Rs 565

Quinoa and corn cakes

Indians in any part of the world will first think of chai, fried tikkis and bhajias. These quinoa and corn cakes offered that crispy outer bite and a warm mushy satisfaction inside. Look out for that fermented green chilli cashew cream, it’s fiery!

Cost: Rs 420

Pumpkin wasabi gyoza

Our favourite dish was gyozas made with organic rice and tapioca flour. The oozy filling of pumpkin is flavoured with sharp wasabi and spinach. This, with the housemade chilli ponzu sauce is a rainy day craving done right.

Cost: Rs 500

Vietnamese crepe black rice banh xeo

From the large plates, this option has a fluffy crepe made with organic black rice, tapioca flour and coconut milk, with a generous filling of mushrooms, vermicelli noodles and veggies. The chilli ponzu adds a tangy and spicy addition to the bite.

Cost: Rs 550

Till: Ongoing (through monsoons)

At: Yogisattva Cafe, seventh floor, Pinnacle House, 15th Road, Khar Pali Road, next to Pawan Heightz, Khar.

Call: 9867455009