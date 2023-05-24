Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Mumbai Food News > Article > Wish to splurge We have handpicked some of the most expensive burgers in Mumbai

Wish to splurge? We have handpicked some of the most expensive burgers in Mumbai

Updated on: 24 May,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

Top

With a Philadelphia-based joint launching a new cheeseburger priced at over Rs 55,000, we handpick some of the most expensive burgers across city menus

Wish to splurge? We have handpicked some of the most expensive burgers in Mumbai

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Wish to splurge? We have handpicked some of the most expensive burgers in Mumbai
x
00:00

It’s gold standard


The mean and pricey burger in Philadelphia’s new restaurant comprises Wagyu steak topped with aged Irish cheddar, honey, fresh black truffle, and flame-grilled lobster with cognac. The brioche bun will carry a gold leaf and the fries will be drizzled with manuka honey.




Around the world in...


Tuck into Pedro’s world famous b**f burger — a delight for hardcore meat lovers. There’s just one thing you have to be mindful of — loosen your pajama strings before taking a big bite. It’s packed with two grilled buff rib and marrow patties that come within Hokkaido milk buns.  
Cost: Rs 760
On: All days; 12 pm to 1 am 
At: O Pedro, Unit #2, ground floor, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra-East.
Call: 7506525554
Log on to: thrivenow.in

Let’s meat

Foodies who prefer lamb over other kinds of meat can try this lamb and cheese slider that combines quality grilled lamb patties with melted cheese. That’s a match made in heaven.  
Cost: R525 
On: All days; 5.30 pm to 1.30 am
At: Maikada, The Shalimar Hotel, August Kranti Marg, Malabar Hill.
Call: 9820256769
Log on to: swiggy.com; zomato.com

Just have it, Bugga’

Puffed up in local spirit, The Bandra Bugger is for anyone who nurtures a liking for the sights, sounds and smells of the suburbs. It comes together with perfectly done pepperoni, smoked sausages, pickled chorizo, pork shoulder, gouda cheese and a sinful apple compote.  
Cost: Rs 695 plus taxes 
On: All days; 11 am to 11 pm 
At: Woodside Inn Bandra, Dheeraj Pali Arcade, Pali Naka, Bandra West.
Call: 7968158311
Log on to: swiggy.com

A truffle hungry

Varq has been part of Indian foods for ages. The limited edition truffletake burger sports gold varq on the top while combining choicest ingredients such as shiitake mushrooms, truffle mayo, shimeji, truffle, truffle oil, English cheddar and parmesan.  
Cost: Rs 888 
On: All days; 11.30 am to 4.30 am AT Louis Burger; outlets in Powai, Andheri, Khar, BKC and Lower Parel
Call: 8451011174 
Log on to: thrivenow.in; swiggy.com; zomato.com

A crunchy middle

Some like their chicken juicy but also want it to be crispy on the outside. For the texture of the deep-fried and crunchy middle to come through, the buns need to be soft. If those are your specifications as a burger-lover, opt for this southern fried chicken slider.   
Cost: Rs 575
On: All days; 12 pm to 1 am
At: Silly, 759, 5th Lane, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
Call: 9004418531
Log on to: zomato.com

life and style mumbai mumbai guide indian food mumbai food Food Recipes

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK