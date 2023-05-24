Wish to splurge? We have handpicked some of the most expensive burgers in Mumbai

With a Philadelphia-based joint launching a new cheeseburger priced at over Rs 55,000, we handpick some of the most expensive burgers across city menus

Representation pic

It’s gold standard

The mean and pricey burger in Philadelphia’s new restaurant comprises Wagyu steak topped with aged Irish cheddar, honey, fresh black truffle, and flame-grilled lobster with cognac. The brioche bun will carry a gold leaf and the fries will be drizzled with manuka honey.

Around the world in...

Tuck into Pedro’s world famous b**f burger — a delight for hardcore meat lovers. There’s just one thing you have to be mindful of — loosen your pajama strings before taking a big bite. It’s packed with two grilled buff rib and marrow patties that come within Hokkaido milk buns.

Cost: Rs 760

On: All days; 12 pm to 1 am

At: O Pedro, Unit #2, ground floor, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra-East.

Call: 7506525554

Log on to: thrivenow.in

Let’s meat

Foodies who prefer lamb over other kinds of meat can try this lamb and cheese slider that combines quality grilled lamb patties with melted cheese. That’s a match made in heaven.

Cost: R525

On: All days; 5.30 pm to 1.30 am

At: Maikada, The Shalimar Hotel, August Kranti Marg, Malabar Hill.

Call: 9820256769

Log on to: swiggy.com; zomato.com

Just have it, Bugga’

Puffed up in local spirit, The Bandra Bugger is for anyone who nurtures a liking for the sights, sounds and smells of the suburbs. It comes together with perfectly done pepperoni, smoked sausages, pickled chorizo, pork shoulder, gouda cheese and a sinful apple compote.

Cost: Rs 695 plus taxes

On: All days; 11 am to 11 pm

At: Woodside Inn Bandra, Dheeraj Pali Arcade, Pali Naka, Bandra West.

Call: 7968158311

Log on to: swiggy.com

A truffle hungry

Varq has been part of Indian foods for ages. The limited edition truffletake burger sports gold varq on the top while combining choicest ingredients such as shiitake mushrooms, truffle mayo, shimeji, truffle, truffle oil, English cheddar and parmesan.

Cost: Rs 888

On: All days; 11.30 am to 4.30 am AT Louis Burger; outlets in Powai, Andheri, Khar, BKC and Lower Parel

Call: 8451011174

Log on to: thrivenow.in; swiggy.com; zomato.com

A crunchy middle

Some like their chicken juicy but also want it to be crispy on the outside. For the texture of the deep-fried and crunchy middle to come through, the buns need to be soft. If those are your specifications as a burger-lover, opt for this southern fried chicken slider.

Cost: Rs 575

On: All days; 12 pm to 1 am

At: Silly, 759, 5th Lane, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Call: 9004418531

Log on to: zomato.com