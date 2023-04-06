Easter 2023: Follow these recipes to make Easter eggs or order them from these Mumbai places

Jump into the rabbit hole and explore the flavours of traditional marzipan and experimental Easter eggs

Bombay Baking Company

With Easter around the corner, we peek into the recipe books of Diana Fernandes, the wedding cake and sweets expert behind Diane’s in Malad, and Desiree Bradford, the owner of Bandra’s Goodie Bag Co. Giving us a traditional take on the classic Easter egg, Fernandes shares her mother’s recipe that she’s tweaked to perfection over the years. This includes adding almonds for softer and more flavourful marzipan dough.

Bradford’s chocolate surprise egg

The nuanced flavours of marzipan might not be a favourite with kids. So for her mini clients, Bradford adds the chocolate surprise egg to her Easter menu. Filled with candy, jujubes as well as tiny marzipan eggs, the joy of eating a chocolate egg doubles when you break it open for the treats inside.

Ingredients

>> Compound chocolate from Morde or Vanleer

>> An Easter egg mould

>> Treats to fill the chocolate casing like Skittles, Gems, jujubes, jellybeans, and gummy bears

Method

Melt the chocolate using the double boiling method or in the microwave for one minute at a time to avoid burning. Cover both sides of the mould in thin layers, cooling the chocolate between each layer. Form a thick shell and rim so that the chocolate does not melt easily and you can join both halves. Fill one side with the treats. Join the cooled shells with melted chocolate.

Fernandes’ marzipan Easter egg

Ingredients

>> 200 gm cashews

>> 50 gm almonds (blanched, dried, and ground)

>> 400 gm powder sugar

>> 1/2 teaspoon almond essence

>> 1 teaspoon rose water

>> 2 eggs whites



Philomene

Method

Mix all the ingredients together. Cook it on a medium flame for 12 to 15 minutes, stirring continuously, and till a crust forms on top. The dough will look soft but will solidify once cool. When cool, divide the dough into sections and add food colours if you want. Shape the dough using moulds. Decorate with royal icing or gum paste flowers.



Artisan Patisserie

Tips

>> Allow the dough batter to set overnight

>>Do not put too much pressure on the dough once it is cooked

>> Store the dough in a cardboard or paper container, instead of storing in air-tight jars



NomNom by Mars

The egg trail

Marzipan, and rum and raisin chocolate Easter eggs

At Diane’s, Malad West.

Call 9869563775

Cost Rs 110 onwards

Marzipan cakes and Easter eggs

At Goodie Bag Co., Bandra West

Call 8652293575

Cost Rs 90 onwards

>> Lemon blueberry entremet on cream cheese mousse

At Philomene Dessert Shop

Log on to thrivenow.in/philomene

Cost Rs 260 onwards

>> Caramel and Russian eggs

At Bombay Baking Company, Juhu

Cost Rs 500 onwards

>> Strawberry rhubarb bunny

At Artisan Patisserie, BKC

Call 9167391130

Cost Rs 800 onwards

>> Marshmallow-filled marzipan egg

At Flirting with flavours, Bandra West

Log on to @flirting_with_flavours

Call 9819646209

Cost Rs 100 onwards

>> Easter coconut bunny tails

At NomNom by Mars, Marol, Andheri East.

Log on to @nomnombymars

Call 9819229283

Cost Rs 100 onwards

>> Eggless chocolate caramel, peanut butter Easter eggs:

At Bonita’s, Malad East.

Call 9867662834

Cost Rs 120 onwards

>> Easter macaroons

At Bonnie’s Bakery, Mulund

Log on to @bonnies_bakery

Call 9167202537

Cost Rs 75 onwards

>> Almond marzipan-filled chocolate egg

At Parisserie India, New Queens Road, Opera House

Log on to parisserie.in

Call 9619331166

Cost Rs 320 onwards

>> Bunny baskets

At Cafe Miranda, Mira Road.

Log on to @cafemirandamumbai

Call 9769886878

Cost Rs 320 onwards