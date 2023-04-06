Easter 2023: Follow these recipes to make Easter eggs or order them from these Mumbai places

Jump into the rabbit hole and explore the flavours of traditional marzipan and experimental Easter eggs
Bombay Baking Company
With Easter around the corner, we peek into the recipe books of Diana Fernandes, the wedding cake and sweets expert behind Diane’s in Malad, and Desiree Bradford, the owner of Bandra’s Goodie Bag Co. Giving us a traditional take on the classic Easter egg, Fernandes shares her mother’s recipe that she’s tweaked to perfection over the years. This includes adding almonds for softer and more flavourful marzipan dough.
Bradford’s chocolate surprise egg
The nuanced flavours of marzipan might not be a favourite with kids. So for her mini clients, Bradford adds the chocolate surprise egg to her Easter menu. Filled with candy, jujubes as well as tiny marzipan eggs, the joy of eating a chocolate egg doubles when you break it open for the treats inside.
Ingredients
>> Compound chocolate from Morde or Vanleer
>> An Easter egg mould
>> Treats to fill the chocolate casing like Skittles, Gems, jujubes, jellybeans, and gummy bears
Method
Melt the chocolate using the double boiling method or in the microwave for one minute at a time to avoid burning. Cover both sides of the mould in thin layers, cooling the chocolate between each layer. Form a thick shell and rim so that the chocolate does not melt easily and you can join both halves. Fill one side with the treats. Join the cooled shells with melted chocolate.
Fernandes’ marzipan Easter egg
Ingredients
>> 200 gm cashews
>> 50 gm almonds (blanched, dried, and ground)
>> 400 gm powder sugar
>> 1/2 teaspoon almond essence
>> 1 teaspoon rose water
>> 2 eggs whites
Philomene
Method
Mix all the ingredients together. Cook it on a medium flame for 12 to 15 minutes, stirring continuously, and till a crust forms on top. The dough will look soft but will solidify once cool. When cool, divide the dough into sections and add food colours if you want. Shape the dough using moulds. Decorate with royal icing or gum paste flowers.
Artisan Patisserie
Tips
>> Allow the dough batter to set overnight
>>Do not put too much pressure on the dough once it is cooked
>> Store the dough in a cardboard or paper container, instead of storing in air-tight jars
NomNom by Mars
The egg trail
Marzipan, and rum and raisin chocolate Easter eggs
At Diane’s, Malad West.
Call 9869563775
Cost Rs 110 onwards
Marzipan cakes and Easter eggs
At Goodie Bag Co., Bandra West
Call 8652293575
Cost Rs 90 onwards
>> Lemon blueberry entremet on cream cheese mousse
At Philomene Dessert Shop
Log on to thrivenow.in/philomene
Cost Rs 260 onwards
>> Caramel and Russian eggs
At Bombay Baking Company, Juhu
Cost Rs 500 onwards
>> Strawberry rhubarb bunny
At Artisan Patisserie, BKC
Call 9167391130
Cost Rs 800 onwards
>> Marshmallow-filled marzipan egg
At Flirting with flavours, Bandra West
Log on to @flirting_with_flavours
Call 9819646209
Cost Rs 100 onwards
>> Easter coconut bunny tails
At NomNom by Mars, Marol, Andheri East.
Log on to @nomnombymars
Call 9819229283
Cost Rs 100 onwards
>> Eggless chocolate caramel, peanut butter Easter eggs:
At Bonita’s, Malad East.
Call 9867662834
Cost Rs 120 onwards
>> Easter macaroons
At Bonnie’s Bakery, Mulund
Log on to @bonnies_bakery
Call 9167202537
Cost Rs 75 onwards
>> Almond marzipan-filled chocolate egg
At Parisserie India, New Queens Road, Opera House
Log on to parisserie.in
Call 9619331166
Cost Rs 320 onwards
>> Bunny baskets
At Cafe Miranda, Mira Road.
Log on to @cafemirandamumbai
Call 9769886878
Cost Rs 320 onwards