Breaking News
Mumbai: DRI nips smuggling in the bud, seizes 1cr foreign cigarettes sticks
Mumbai: Want monthly reports on Gokhale bridge work, demand Andheri residents
ICSE, ISC exam: Mumbai, Thane students shine
Mid-day Investigation: Mumbai's thieves on three wheels
Mumbai: Irregular Juhu speed breaker at crash spot removed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Mumbai Food News > Article > Head to Girgaum Chowpatty to taste cool and quirky offings by Bachelorrs

Head to Girgaum Chowpatty to taste cool and quirky offings by Bachelorr’s

Updated on: 15 May,2023 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

As the threat of closure looms over it, we head to Chowpatty’s iconic hangout — Bachelorr’s to indulge in four of their creamiest creations

Head to Girgaum Chowpatty to taste cool and quirky offings by Bachelorr’s

Chowpatty’s landmark Bachelorr’s may fall victim to the city’s expansion plans. Pics/Shriram Iyengar

Listen to this article
Head to Girgaum Chowpatty to taste cool and quirky offings by Bachelorr’s
x
00:00

Like a self-consuming urban forest, Mumbai’s frenetic expansion threatens its own heritage. This newspaper recently uncovered the news about Chowpatty’s landmark Bachelorr’s facing the threat of closure. Sources state that the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Corporation (BMC) is considering the idea to offer relief to the traffic that passes through the chaotic road facing the eatery. If authorities decide to go ahead with the decision, the city will lose another iconic eatery that has been the hangout of film stars, and common Mumbaikars alike.


Before that came to be, we took a trip down to Girgaum to taste some of its coolest and quirkiest offerings.  



Chocolate shake


1 Chocolate shake
Thick and delectable, the shake is a staple of the iconic eatery for decades, and one that regulars swear by. The milkshake 
is delicious and garnished with chunks of dark chocolate that add to the bittersweet experience. A recommended choice for first-time patrons.  
Cost Rs 250

Afghani malai ice cream

2 Afghani malai ice cream
Fragrant is the adjective that pops up in your mind as the rose-scent of this creamy dessert hits your palate. Almonds, pistachios and raisins add to the rich flavour as you dig in. 
Cost Rs 90

Green chili ice-cream 

3 Green chili ice-cream 
If you are brave enough and seek adventure, try this oddball inclusion — an ice cream of chilis. It certainly is a novelty that takes time to get used to. Once the heat of the chilis begins to warm your palate, you will definitely enjoy the aftertaste. Perfect for cool evenings after a walk along Chowpatty. 
Cost Rs 80

Mango cream shake 

4 Mango cream shake 
The best shake on their menu, it is definitely a crowd favourite. This writer could already see customers lining up for a taste of the summer fruit of choice on a sweltering afternoon. With its heavy cream topping hiding the delicious mango chunks within, it leaves you wanting  for more.   
Cost Rs 280

At 45, Sattar Sea View, Girgaum, Chowpatty. 
Time 12.30 pm to 1 am call 7972634757

mumbai food mumbai guide guide mumbai indian food girgaum chowpatty

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK