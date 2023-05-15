Head to Girgaum Chowpatty to taste cool and quirky offings by Bachelorr’s

As the threat of closure looms over it, we head to Chowpatty’s iconic hangout — Bachelorr’s to indulge in four of their creamiest creations

Chowpatty’s landmark Bachelorr’s may fall victim to the city’s expansion plans. Pics/Shriram Iyengar

Like a self-consuming urban forest, Mumbai’s frenetic expansion threatens its own heritage. This newspaper recently uncovered the news about Chowpatty’s landmark Bachelorr’s facing the threat of closure. Sources state that the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Corporation (BMC) is considering the idea to offer relief to the traffic that passes through the chaotic road facing the eatery. If authorities decide to go ahead with the decision, the city will lose another iconic eatery that has been the hangout of film stars, and common Mumbaikars alike.

Before that came to be, we took a trip down to Girgaum to taste some of its coolest and quirkiest offerings.

1 Chocolate shake

Thick and delectable, the shake is a staple of the iconic eatery for decades, and one that regulars swear by. The milkshake

is delicious and garnished with chunks of dark chocolate that add to the bittersweet experience. A recommended choice for first-time patrons.

Cost Rs 250

2 Afghani malai ice cream

Fragrant is the adjective that pops up in your mind as the rose-scent of this creamy dessert hits your palate. Almonds, pistachios and raisins add to the rich flavour as you dig in.

Cost Rs 90

3 Green chili ice-cream

If you are brave enough and seek adventure, try this oddball inclusion — an ice cream of chilis. It certainly is a novelty that takes time to get used to. Once the heat of the chilis begins to warm your palate, you will definitely enjoy the aftertaste. Perfect for cool evenings after a walk along Chowpatty.

Cost Rs 80

4 Mango cream shake

The best shake on their menu, it is definitely a crowd favourite. This writer could already see customers lining up for a taste of the summer fruit of choice on a sweltering afternoon. With its heavy cream topping hiding the delicious mango chunks within, it leaves you wanting for more.

Cost Rs 280

At 45, Sattar Sea View, Girgaum, Chowpatty.

Time 12.30 pm to 1 am call 7972634757