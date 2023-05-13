Now, tuck into an authentic spread from a Thalassery kitchen twice a week

Oonu platter

Listen to this article This Thalassery kitchen aims to give Mumbaikars the authentic taste of Kerala x 00:00

Food is much more than a necessity; it is culture, habit, craving, and identity. Along these lines, certified plant-based chef Marina Balakrishnan (right) has relaunched her culinary offering Oottupura Oonu, serving a vegetarian Keralite spread on Wednesdays and Sundays across Mumbai.

Oottupura, which translates to the place where food is made with one’s soul in Malayalam, describes the cornerstone of Balakrishnan’s perspective on this endeavour. The Thalassery native aims to give Mumbaikars a comforting taste of home and introduce them to nutrition-dense and flavoursome meals. This week’s menu includes staples such as red rice from the Palakkad district, beetroot thoran, sambar and pappadam, alongside moringa naadan sambar made with roasted coconut and ground sambar powder, vanpayar matanga erissery, a cowpea and pumpkin curry typically served on sadya, and desserts such as raw mango chammandi with notes of coconut and the temple specialty, pal payasam. “This food exudes familiarity and traditionalism to champion the distant memories of my childhood,” explains Balakrishnan.

The outlet also focuses on preserving local techniques such as slow-cooking that uses manchattis or traditional earthen pots, and kalchattis or soapstone vessels. The ingredients that are sourced directly from Kerala include jaggery from Marayur and cardamom from Munnar, and they add to the authenticity of the meal. “I wanted to showcase what is true to my belief and heart without any deviation or giving in to what is easily accessible,” shares Balakrishnan. Her fare highlights seasonal produce while catering to the no onion/no garlic aspect of vegetarianism. The meals reach homes in steel dabbas wrapped in a delicate-muslin cloth to highlight her philosophy of “eating with our eyes first”.

On: Wednesdays and Sundays (place orders on Mondays and Fridays by 12 pm)

Log on to: http://thatthalasserygirl.in

Cost: Rs 1,850