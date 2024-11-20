Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Mumbai Food News > Article > This food experience in Vasai will highlight East Indian communitys wedding delicacies

This food experience in Vasai will highlight East Indian community's wedding delicacies

Updated on: 21 November,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

An experiential food tasting set in a 78-year-old bungalow in Vasai will shed light on the diverse wedding day delicacies of the East Indians

This food experience in Vasai will highlight East Indian community's wedding delicacies

Jao Shiker

Listen to this article
This food experience in Vasai will highlight East Indian community's wedding delicacies
x
00:00

Judge a man by his actions, a friend by his loyalty and an Indian wedding by its feast. When mother-daughter duo Natasha and Veera Almeida invite us to a wedding in Vasai’s Giriz Village this weekend, it comes with a delicious twist — it’s all the food, without the actual wedding. Igoreyaa, the duo’s new experiential food venture will make Jao Shiker, a 1947-established bungalow in the village, their home for a day this weekend to give us a taste of their culture.


Chichavni with riceChichavni with rice


“Cooking for an East Indian wedding used to be a community event before catering services took over. Women of the community would congregate and share their skills and knowledge to churn out large quantities of delicious fugiyas, sorpotel, and chichavni. The actual process would be short, but it would be purposefully drawn out to make time for bonding,” shares Natasha. The new venture brings back this tradition and allows participants to get a close look at this practice.


Natasha Almeida and Veera AlmeidaNatasha Almeida and Veera Almeida

The Almeidas have hit two nails on the head by reopening the doors to Jao Shiker after decades. “The home, like many other bungalows here, yearns for a dweller. Their original inhabitants have unfortunately or fortunately found home in better developed cities offering better employment opportunities. These bungalows stand out from the Portuguese-inspired residences you might spot elsewhere in Mumbai, owing to their local influences in design, marked by intricately carved teakwood work,” she reveals. Ten per cent of the proceeds from the event, to that end, will go towards the maintenance of these structures.

Sundried papris on a net Sundried papris on a net 

While the host will share a brief history of East Indian wedding traditions — how the lugra gave way to wedding gowns, for instance — the focus is on igoreyaa, the dishes. Chichavni, a warm hug in the form of a tamarind stew, promises to be a favourite. “It’s not extravagant or complex. The recipe calls for tamarind, spring onions, and spoonfuls of bottle masala. There are few things a hot bowl of chichavni can’t fix,” she laughs. Ask her for a personal favourite, and the 27-year-old picks her mother’s humble pork indyal with bhokache wade.

Bhokache wadeBhokache wade

We bid farewell to the hosts, after all they have one big fat East Indian wedding to plan, and then a Christmas feast right after, in December. Honestly, we’re fatigued merely thinking about it. The Almeidas aren’t — their goal is to revive at least eight such bungalows in Vasai to put the village on the map. “Planning and financing these monthly revival efforts is a mammoth task with rewards that come slowly. But if this is what it takes to keep our heritage alive, we must do it,” she signs off.

Participants join a traditional dance at last month’s session; (right) a woman prepares grated coconut for a dish ahead of the eventParticipants join a traditional dance at last month’s session; (right) a woman prepares grated coconut for a dish ahead of the event

ON November 23; 11 am
AT Jao Shiker, Lahan Giriz village, Vasai West.
LOG ON TO @igoreyaa on Instagram 
ENTRY Revealed on enquiry

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vasai East Indian community Mumbai East Indian community mumbai food Food and drink Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK