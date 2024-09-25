Lobster Day: Your Mumbai guide to enjoy different versions of the crustaceans

The Americans celebrate Lobster Day today; we decided to join in the fun, and check out this list of city eateries that offer a range of versions on these prized, deep-sea crustaceans, from Keralite to continental

Spiced with tradition

There is nothing that defines Chettinad roots like a mild burn on the palate. For the brave, this Fort establishment serves a fiery lobster Chettinad, complete with a traditional spice mix.

AT Trishna, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

CALL 2222703213

COST Rs 2,950

An Italian delight

This delicate angel hair pasta tossed in buttery court bouillon emulsion, topped with some succulent lobster is a seafood lover’s dream. Forget your calorie counter before trying this lobster capellini.

AT Neuma, near Regal Cinema, Colaba.

CALL 7031483333

COST Rs 1,450

Posh decadence

If you like your food well dressed, then this one might impress you. The decadent lobster fra Rothschild at this Colaba landmark comes with a bow tie to go.

AT The Table, Kalapesi Trust Building, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

CALL 7045111880

COST Rs 1,600

Macau-style luxury

Experience the indulgent flavours of lobster thermidor, inspired by Macau’s culinary heritage. The succulent meat is nestled in a rich coconut cream sauce, enhanced by nutty parmesan cheese and aromatic white truffle oil.

AT Bastian, Kamal Building, New Linking Road, Bandra West.

CALL 2250333555

LOG ON TO bastianhospitality.com

COST Rs 2,200

A golden signature

With a fiery chilli oyster sauce and decadent, buttery lobster chucks, the lobster butter chilli oyster is a firm favourite with regulars and deservedly so. This one is for the luxurious palate.

AT Golden Dragon, Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

CALL 2266653296

COST Rs 3,300

Kerala delight

Savour the bold flavours of lobster pollichathu, a traditional Kerala dish, featuring marinated lobster grilled in aromatic banana leaves. Infused with a blend of spices, the recipe combines tender lobster with rich spices to celebrate the state’s culinary heritage.

AT Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz West.

CALL 9004655554

COST Rs 2,000

Taste of the Far East

Old timers will be familiar with the sizzle that accompanies this grilled crustacean platter. The sautéed greens on the side only add a touch of colour to the drama of the lobster teppanyaki.

AT China Garden, Om Chambers, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner.

CALL 7900085881

COST Rs 875

Crystal-clear crunch

For a crunchy bite, try the crystal lobster; a tender stir-fried lobster in a hot chilli and ginger-flavoured clear sauce. Served on a refreshing bed of crisp lettuce and crunchy bean sprouts, this dish balances the lobster’s sweetness with a zesty kick.

AT Something’s Fishy, B, Tunga International Hotel, 11, MIDC Central Road, Andheri East.

CALL 2261446464

LOG ON TO tungahotels.com/theinternational

COST Rs 2,175

Also eat it here

>>Saboot lobster

AT Kebabs and Kurries, ITC Grand Central, Parel.

COST R3,850 onwards

>>Lobster thermidor

AT Amazonia, BKC.

COST Rs 1,495

>>Lobster in Singapore chilli sauce

AT The Oriental Blossom, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive.

CALL 7045941315

COST Rs 2,400 onwards

Did you know?

In 2014, US senators Angus King and Susan Collins of Maine drafted a joint resolution to anoint September 25 as Lobster Day to coincide with the peak of the season harvest.