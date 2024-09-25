Lobster Day: Your Mumbai guide to enjoy different versions of the crustaceans

The Americans celebrate Lobster Day today; we decided to join in the fun, and check out this list of city eateries that offer a range of versions on these prized, deep-sea crustaceans, from Keralite to continental
Spiced with tradition
There is nothing that defines Chettinad roots like a mild burn on the palate. For the brave, this Fort establishment serves a fiery lobster Chettinad, complete with a traditional spice mix.
AT Trishna, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
CALL 2222703213
COST Rs 2,950
An Italian delight
This delicate angel hair pasta tossed in buttery court bouillon emulsion, topped with some succulent lobster is a seafood lover’s dream. Forget your calorie counter before trying this lobster capellini.
AT Neuma, near Regal Cinema, Colaba.
CALL 7031483333
COST Rs 1,450
Posh decadence
If you like your food well dressed, then this one might impress you. The decadent lobster fra Rothschild at this Colaba landmark comes with a bow tie to go.
AT The Table, Kalapesi Trust Building, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
CALL 7045111880
COST Rs 1,600
Macau-style luxury
Experience the indulgent flavours of lobster thermidor, inspired by Macau’s culinary heritage. The succulent meat is nestled in a rich coconut cream sauce, enhanced by nutty parmesan cheese and aromatic white truffle oil.
AT Bastian, Kamal Building, New Linking Road, Bandra West.
CALL 2250333555
LOG ON TO bastianhospitality.com
COST Rs 2,200
A golden signature
With a fiery chilli oyster sauce and decadent, buttery lobster chucks, the lobster butter chilli oyster is a firm favourite with regulars and deservedly so. This one is for the luxurious palate.
AT Golden Dragon, Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
CALL 2266653296
COST Rs 3,300
Kerala delight
Savour the bold flavours of lobster pollichathu, a traditional Kerala dish, featuring marinated lobster grilled in aromatic banana leaves. Infused with a blend of spices, the recipe combines tender lobster with rich spices to celebrate the state’s culinary heritage.
AT Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz West.
CALL 9004655554
COST Rs 2,000
Taste of the Far East
Old timers will be familiar with the sizzle that accompanies this grilled crustacean platter. The sautéed greens on the side only add a touch of colour to the drama of the lobster teppanyaki.
AT China Garden, Om Chambers, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner.
CALL 7900085881
COST Rs 875
Crystal-clear crunch
For a crunchy bite, try the crystal lobster; a tender stir-fried lobster in a hot chilli and ginger-flavoured clear sauce. Served on a refreshing bed of crisp lettuce and crunchy bean sprouts, this dish balances the lobster’s sweetness with a zesty kick.
AT Something’s Fishy, B, Tunga International Hotel, 11, MIDC Central Road, Andheri East.
CALL 2261446464
LOG ON TO tungahotels.com/theinternational
COST Rs 2,175
Also eat it here
>>Saboot lobster
AT Kebabs and Kurries, ITC Grand Central, Parel.
COST R3,850 onwards
>>Lobster thermidor
AT Amazonia, BKC.
COST Rs 1,495
>>Lobster in Singapore chilli sauce
AT The Oriental Blossom, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive.
CALL 7045941315
COST Rs 2,400 onwards
Did you know?
In 2014, US senators Angus King and Susan Collins of Maine drafted a joint resolution to anoint September 25 as Lobster Day to coincide with the peak of the season harvest.