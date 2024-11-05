Breaking News
Exclusive | Baba Siddique murder case: Eyewitness gets extortion call
Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline
Mumbai: How hard it is to get a seat in general coach during festival season
Exclusive | Even in his last moments, my father saved me, says Zeeshan Siddique
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > 1 Minute Read Say it with flowers and self care

1-Minute Read: Say it with flowers and self-care

Updated on: 06 November,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

In the Healing section, the London-based Kaur takes readers through the journey of processing pain and rebuilding from within

1-Minute Read: Say it with flowers and self-care

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
1-Minute Read: Say it with flowers and self-care
x
00:00

TITLE
Buy Yourself the Damn Flowers
AUTHOR Tam Kaur
GENRE Self help
PUBLISHER Langom imprint of Bonnier Books UK
COST Rs 255


In her debut book, Buy Yourself the Damn Flowers, influencer and YouTuber Tam (Tamanna) Kaur crafts a refreshingly honest self-love guide. Divided into three parts — Understanding, Healing, and Reawakening — this book dives into self-love with theory, practical advice, and actionable steps. The book provides chapter summaries and homework at the end of each chapter. Kaur’s background as a self-help enthusiast shines through her writing as she introduces candid stories about heartbreak and self-discovery, which are relatable.


The key themes each part explores include the first section which sets the groundwork by tackling fundamental questions surrounding self-love. The 24-year-old writer introduces readers to 10 components of self-love. This section simplifies complex concepts, followed by suggesting actionable steps and explaining the benefits of said steps. Some sections have overlapping concepts such as inner work and inner child healing which may feel a tad repetitive. The book debunks common misconceptions and myths such as self-love being linked to narcissism. Kaur’s personal anecdotes and struggles keep the information relatable but at times can distract the reader from their self-reflection or train of thought. 


Tam KaurTam Kaur

In the Healing section, the London-based Kaur takes readers through the journey of processing pain and rebuilding from within. The book explains 10 stages of trauma and their corresponding healing solutions, guiding readers from self-blame and sabotage to self-education and accountability. The final part, Reawakening, dives into developing boundaries, and maintaining self-love even within relationships. Kaur, who calls herself a ‘self-development influencer’, explores the benefits of solo time in, presenting a solo date bucket list and practical tips for self-care. This section highlights the idea that you are the love of your life and self-love is essential regardless of relationship status, making the book inclusive for both single readers and those in relationships. The book maintains a cohesive structure, presenting practical solutions alongside problems, which allows readers to understand each concept more effectively. 

Kaur’s conversational tone along with practical elements like tables, checklists, and summaries at the end of each chapter, make her advice easy to apply in real life. While she incorporates insights from her self-help journey on YouTube and her podcast, this book will resonate with Generation Alpha readers in particular, by offering them familiarity as well as fresh guidance.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Self care Books

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK