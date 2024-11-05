In the Healing section, the London-based Kaur takes readers through the journey of processing pain and rebuilding from within

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article 1-Minute Read: Say it with flowers and self-care x 00:00

TITLE

Buy Yourself the Damn Flowers

AUTHOR Tam Kaur

GENRE Self help

PUBLISHER Langom imprint of Bonnier Books UK

COST Rs 255

ADVERTISEMENT

In her debut book, Buy Yourself the Damn Flowers, influencer and YouTuber Tam (Tamanna) Kaur crafts a refreshingly honest self-love guide. Divided into three parts — Understanding, Healing, and Reawakening — this book dives into self-love with theory, practical advice, and actionable steps. The book provides chapter summaries and homework at the end of each chapter. Kaur’s background as a self-help enthusiast shines through her writing as she introduces candid stories about heartbreak and self-discovery, which are relatable.

The key themes each part explores include the first section which sets the groundwork by tackling fundamental questions surrounding self-love. The 24-year-old writer introduces readers to 10 components of self-love. This section simplifies complex concepts, followed by suggesting actionable steps and explaining the benefits of said steps. Some sections have overlapping concepts such as inner work and inner child healing which may feel a tad repetitive. The book debunks common misconceptions and myths such as self-love being linked to narcissism. Kaur’s personal anecdotes and struggles keep the information relatable but at times can distract the reader from their self-reflection or train of thought.

Tam Kaur

In the Healing section, the London-based Kaur takes readers through the journey of processing pain and rebuilding from within. The book explains 10 stages of trauma and their corresponding healing solutions, guiding readers from self-blame and sabotage to self-education and accountability. The final part, Reawakening, dives into developing boundaries, and maintaining self-love even within relationships. Kaur, who calls herself a ‘self-development influencer’, explores the benefits of solo time in, presenting a solo date bucket list and practical tips for self-care. This section highlights the idea that you are the love of your life and self-love is essential regardless of relationship status, making the book inclusive for both single readers and those in relationships. The book maintains a cohesive structure, presenting practical solutions alongside problems, which allows readers to understand each concept more effectively.

Kaur’s conversational tone along with practical elements like tables, checklists, and summaries at the end of each chapter, make her advice easy to apply in real life. While she incorporates insights from her self-help journey on YouTube and her podcast, this book will resonate with Generation Alpha readers in particular, by offering them familiarity as well as fresh guidance.