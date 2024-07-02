Breaking News
Step up your fashion with this shoe charm guide

Updated on: 03 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Shoe charms are all the rage with Gen-Z. We recommend our favourite trending designs to pick from

The tags liven up the plain clogs. Pics Courtesy/Amazon, ubuy.com, Nykaa, Myntra and etsy.com

It is often said that one can gauge a lot about a person by looking at their shoes. And quite on cue, trust Gen-Z to give the adage a fashionable, streetwear spin.


Clogs, the slip-ons that were once considered ugly, have been promoted to being cool by the current generation. They are durable, comfortable, monsoon-friendly, and in vogue. A current trend of embellishing them with charms allows you to add a touch of personality and style to the slippers. Among many small businesses popping up globally, offering these for sale, this writer’s favourite is a new Indian venture, Quest Sole.


From your favourite shows, animals, cartoons, anime and books to famous logos, alphabets, symbols and cool statement pieces, among others, you can purchase up to 100 of these in one go. We ordered a mix of 12 trending designs (Rs 345) — these included our favourite cartoons like Minion and Mr Bean, a hashtag, an anime character, a woman skydiving, football, and more. Wear all, or choose according to the occasion and your mood. The charms are of high quality, easy to pin, and the delivery is quick. The tags add a pop of colour to the monochrome clogs, and can be customised to go along with your outfit and match your personality.

Log on to: questsole.com
Cost Rs 65 onwards (per charm)

Also check out

Star work differently-shaped PVC shoe charms
Log on to 
Amazon 
Cost Rs 349

Luminous dinosaur shoe charms
Log on to ubuy.com.tr
Cost Rs 2,756

Yellow chimes
Log on to Nykaa Fashion
Cost Rs 438

3D dragon-style shoe charms
Log on to amazon.in 
Cost Rs 449

Creative rhinestones bows shoe charms
Log on to etsy.com
Cost Rs 799

Pinapes, set of 12 (assorted) Jibbitz
Log on to Myntra
Cost Rs 1,499

