Experience a Japanese-Korean spectacle through this dance performance in Mumbai

A dance performance will showcase traditional Korean dance forms while also retracing the cultural connect between the two countries

Myeonji Kwak performs Taepyeongmu, a South Korean dance form

It is a widely accepted fact that dance is the universal language of expression, one that builds itself on humanity’s shared vocabulary for movement to convey the deepest emotions. Drawing from a similar strain of thought is Sacred Rhythms, a performance hosting dancers from South Korea and Japan, as part of the first edition of the Asia Dance Festival (ADF) in the country, for a vibrant session showcasing traditional dance forms. Scheduled to take place in Mumbai and then Bengaluru, the session will also feature a Bharatanatyam performance by the disciples of Dr Sandhya Purecha and Bharata College of Fine Arts & Culture and an Odissi performance by the disciples of Dr Sarmishtha Chattopadhyay and Angika Dance Academy.

Lee Jong Ho performs Salp’uri

“This event is part of a cultural exchange programme between both countries. Indian audiences know a lot about K-pop, Korean food and even Korean skin care regimes, but there is very little knowledge about traditional Korean dance forms, which are a rich cultural entity in themselves. The idea behind this collaboration is to expose Indian audiences to traditional Korean culture,” Aditi Bhagwat, the co-ordinator and organiser of the event, tells us. While the Korean dance sets will take patrons on a ride through the folk culture of South Korea, the Japanese performances will bring a contemporary twist to the whole session with performances revolving around present-day issues with reflections on the COVID-19 pandemic and the impermanence of memory.



A moment from the Japanese dance set 4999 by Yui Enomoto

Exhibiting traditional Korean dance forms like Taepyeongmu, Salp’uri and Seungmu among others, the festival will also retrace the spiritual connection between the two nations. “India is the birthplace of The Buddha; it’s the land where Buddhism originated, so I feel we already share a deep relation with each other,” Yi Chul-jin, a fourth-generation practitioner of Seungmu, and the art director and manager of ADF shares with us.



A performance of the traditional dance form Jinju Gyobang Gutgeori Chum

Originating in the folk culture of South Korea, Seungmu or the Monk’s Dance requires delicate movements and rhythms which take account of the dancer’s flowy costume for the full effect while Salp’uri involves a fluid choreography rooted in the idea of spiritual mysticism, accompanied by a melancholic melody. What is it about India that brings them to the country for these performances, we ask? “India and South Korea have a great bonding, something which has only grown more in the past few years. As artistes, it is an honour for us to be able to showcase our traditional dance forms in India and facilitate a meaningful exchange,” Chul-jin tells us before signing off. The performance will be followed by a workshop the next day where dance enthusiasts can interact with artistes to know more about the dance forms.



Aditi Bhagwat

On January 5; 11 am onwards

At NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Entry Free (first come-first served basis)