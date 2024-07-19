Andheri's new supper club offers authentic Korean cuisine

A supper club in Andheri will aim to bring foodies together and introduce them to authentic Korean food

Pork and mushroom ssam, kimchi stew, and barley bibimbap

If the popularity of tandoori sushi and noodles-stuffed samosas teach us anything, it’s that Mumbai can go ballistic and wacky when it comes to experimenting with Asian food to suit the desi palate. If you’re at chef Shruti Chadha’s Korean Supper Club dinner in Andheri, however, expect nothing short of a five-course meal of authentic Korean home cooked dishes. “The idea is to educate people about traditional Korean methods of cooking through authentic offerings that they might not find in the city,” she explains.

From foraying into Korean fermentation practices following Internet trends during the lockdown, the chef has come a long way. “Kimchi, the fermented vegetable side-dish, sparked an interest that continues to drive me even today,” Chadha recalls. After multiple visits to South Korea to experience the food culture first-hand, and cooking her way through Korean cookbooks at her Andheri residence, the chef now opens the doors to other foodies like her every weekend.

The curated menu that the chef has crafted for meat eaters and vegetarians alike, follows the five-course structure. “To build a hearty appetite, we begin with banchans, or appetisers that include samples of kimchi, radish salad and Korean style aubergine,” she reveals. It’s the first course, however, that has the most takers, we learn. Grilled or barbecued meat, served with napa cabbage, lettuce, kimchi and traditional sauces are a hit with the visitors. “They’re devoured within seconds,” Chadha laughs.

Patrons at a previous dinner organised by Shruti Chadha; barley tea; an assortment of banchan, Korean appetisers will be on the menu

These bites, for the few seconds they remain on one’s plate, might be a window into the Koreans’ understanding of gastronomy, suggests Chadha. “These appetisers are served with pickled garlic and cabbage for a reason. The umami and creaminess of the meat and lettuce is balanced by the sourness of the pickled vegetables,” she explains.

For vegetarians, the chef introduces us to japchae — sweet potato noodles stir fried with fresh vegetables in soy sauce. “Japchae from the entrée menu remains a favourite among patrons because of the familiar flavours. So, does kimchi jjigae, a kimchi stew served with pork. Like japchae, jjigae has its own vegetarian version,” she reveals.

Shruti Chadha

Chadha believes the increasing interest in Korean flavours comes on the back of the rising popularity of K-dramas. “Sometimes, patrons seem to know more about the food than me. They cite various K-dramas that have popularised Korean cuisine. I’ve recently started watching some newer shows to keep up with the times,” she notes.

However, the hotel management graduate suggests there’s something else that ties the two cultures together — gochugaru, a traditional chilli powder that resembles the Indian red chilli powder. “Gochugaru and gochujang, its fermented counterpart, pack a distinct flavour. The similarities between the taste profiles of the Indian chilli powder and gochugaru might be the reason we subconsciously love spicy Korean food,” she reveals.

Protagonists of the K-drama Reply 1988 eat kimchi rice, a quickfire meal, in a moment from the show. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Towards the end of the set menu that Chadha shows us a sneak peek of, we notice yet another similarity that patrons from the city can look forward to. The meal ends with cups of piping hot tea of the barley and ginseng variety, paired with candid conversations about the experience. A surefire way to etch the memory in a Mumbaikar’s heart, we say.

ON July 20 and 21

AT Andheri (location revealed on registration)

LOG ON TO zahvi.in

COST Rs 2,800 (per head)