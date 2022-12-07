Indian ballerinas are set to take the stage at the finale of the Great Indian Ballet Competition

Witness some of India’s best ballerinas twirl at the Great Indian Ballet Competition finale

A performance at GIBC 2019

The upcoming Great Indian Ballet Competition (GIBC) finale at KC College in Churchgate, has plenty in store for aficionados of the classical dance form. This season, witness participants from across the country share one stage to showcase the growth and evolution of ballet in India.

“GIBC aims to break the barrier and provide a stage for Indian ballerinas. And through this, the Indian ballet community can hope to come together to fund prizes for our GIBC winners. We are blessed that this season, some of the best ballet schools in the world have come to India to offer scholarships; like, Canada’s National Ballet School and the National Ballet Academy from New York,” shares Apeksha Bhattacharyya, director, GIBC.



A participant receives an award from Dr Sergey Fondeev, Kimberly Martin and Chiiho Sano at a previous edition

With an aim to showcase the talent and hard work of Indian ballet performers, the finale will be judged by a prestigious jury: Iain Row (National Ballet School of Canada), Josef Brown (The Australian Ballet), and Cornell Calendar (National Ballet Academy of New York). The audience will be able to watch participants, aged between five and 26, exhibit different techniques.

“Our dancers deserve every opportunity, just as a ballerina from the USA or Europe would. Hence, my goal for this year is to encourage and realise the dreams of these beautiful ballet dancers,” she signs off.

On: December 11; 4 pm

At: KC College Auditorium, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 500

