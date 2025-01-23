Sign up for a unique camping experience for a relaxing weekend getaway in Mulshi, away from the city’s hustle and bustle

The festival aims to offer an undiluted and authentic camping experience. Pics courtesy/Arvind Singh

Listen to this article Embark on a raw camping experience in Mulshi this weekend x 00:00

The past few years have seen a great number of recreational activities popping up to take people away from the concrete construct of cities and into the lap of nature. But somewhere in this rapidly proliferating culture of adventure activities, the essence of an outdoor trip is lost. In an attempt to flip this narrative, Tourbugs, a Pune-based venture is hosting a camping festival this weekend that promises to provide a raw camping experience to people in the serene environs of the Western Ghats. Arti Navindgikar, one half of Tourbugs tells us, “It has been more than 10 years of us hosting camps. My husband, Arvind and I are avid motorcyclists, and we love going on adventurous trips. This passion for the outdoors translated into us leaving our corporate jobs to build this idea.”

Arti Navindgikar and Arvind Singh

With a little home near Mulshi Dam in Tamhini Ghat, the couple host camping groups and solo travellers for an authentic out-in-the-wild experience. The camping festival is also conceptualised on a similar line of thought. “In the West, people usually engage in camping activities on their own — they pitch their own tents, light their own bonfire and prepare barbecue. That is exactly what we are aiming to do with the festival,” Navindgikar explains.



A view of the campsite in Mulshi

That being said, the couple tells us that they have planned a few activities for the festival, which includes the National Flag-hoisting on Republic Day, followed by a mini track race for motorcycle enthusiasts and an acoustic performance by Pune-based band Fiddlecraft. “Lately, there has been a rise of camping culture in India, but they are all very noisy and DJ-based experiences. If people have moved out of their clustered city homes for a getaway, the trip should be rejuvenating,” she says, adding that the peaceful atmosphere of their campsite has attracted families with children and pets. “There is no mobile network in the area where we camp, which is what pushes people to connect with other campers and engage in conversations. At the end of the day, it is all about creating an inclusive experience for everyone,” she says before signing off.

On January 25 and 26; 2.30 pm

At Tourbugs Nest, Nive village, Mulshi, Pune.

Log on to @tourbugs on Instagram

Cost Rs ,1750 (per person)

Also Check out

>> Sky full of stars

Sign-up for this campsite beside Bhandardara Lake that also promises the clearest sky for celestial spottings.

On January 25; 2 pm

Meeting point Kasara Railway Station.

LOG ON TO treksandtrails.org

Cost Rs 1,299

>> Beach vibes

If scrumptious barbecues, bonfire night, water-based sports and a dance party is your jam, this campsite in Alibaug is the spot to head over to.

on January 26; 1.45 pm

Meeting point Gateway of India.

LOG ON TO adventuregeek.in

Cost Rs 1,199

>> Wild adventures

From camps and luxury tents, to cottages and open-air movies, this campsite in Panshet is a perfect spot for fun in nature.

On February 1; 3.30 pmcampsite Gypsy Soul, Panshet, Pune.

LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 1,500 onwards