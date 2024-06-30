As the video of a 12-cheese pizza goes viral worldwide, we invite a pizza chef to explain how to strike a balance while using interesting variants when you try it at home. Plus, a round-up of the best places for your multi-cheese fix

Kyle Istook prepares his 12-cheese pizza. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Viral 12-cheese pizza: Chef tips to make at home and best pizzerias in Mumbai x 00:00

The warm, gooey comfort of cheese soaking into soft and doughy pizza sounds like a dream come true on a rainy weekend. Since the first Romans cooked up flatbread with olive oil and spices in 997 AD, the bread has been on an evolutionary journey. Recently, the USA-based digital creator Kyle Istook took it a step further by preparing a 12-cheese pizza with a mix of cheddar, provolone, mozzarella cheese, mozzarella pearls, aged cheddar, and ghost pepper cheese, among many other variants. While some feared for the risk of diabetes, others were thrilled at the result. But is there such a thing as too much cheese in pizza? We speak to a chef to understand the key to a good multi-cheese pizza.

Keep it simple, and light

Abhishek Pednekar, executive chef, Woodside Inn, Andheri

I think it’s a matter of comfort as well as flavour when it comes to multiple cheese toppings on pizza. The choice enhances the flavours as you get to experience different types of cheese in a single pizza. While the trend is going viral, it is not new. Most restaurants and pizzerias have it on their menu. We have had the four-cheese variation for over a decade now.



Chef Abhishek Pednekar

The key to getting it right is the choice of cheese. Choose according to their palate and texture. It is also important to have the accurate grammage of cheese. Avoid strong flavoured-cheese like blue cheese or gruyère with a distinct and strong taste that will overpower the other toppings. For a good combination, go with the trusted options of mozzarella, cheddar, brie, provolone or emmental. After that, it is all about having fun.



The four cheese pizza

Quick tip: I recommend a sprinkling of mozzarella, ricotta cheese, cheddar and brie in multiple layers before you bake it at home. Keep the topping simple with a spread of pizza sauce, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Avoid vegetable toppings for such a pizza. The main flavour is that of the cheese. Serve with some fried basil on top.

Pizza-hop in the city: Take your pick

Woodside Inn

This popular destination has been a choice for foodies in the city for a while now. The four-cheese Italian delight is a pick for any night out with friends.

AT Shop No.11 and 12, Link Plaza Commercial Complex, MHADA Colony, Andheri West. Also at Pali Hill, Bandra and Wodehouse Road, Colaba.

CALL 7968158311

COST Rs 795 onwards

Queen Margherita’s Pizzeria

Cheese lovers, this all-cheese pizza comes topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella, house made garlic ricotta, and artisanal fior di latte mozzarella.

AT Shop no B-12, Kamla Nagar, Chincholi Bunder Road, Malad West.

CALL 9930917249

COST Rs 375

Vivi Neapolitan Pizzeria

Try a traditional quattro formaggi with its four magical cheese of gorgonzola, fontina and parmiggiano and ricotta to add a Neapolitan twist for your palate.

AT Teen Haath Naka, opposite Raheja Gardens, Wagle Estate, Thane West.

CALL 8828821594

COST Rs 1,499 (for 2)

Rocket Man Pizza

If you are looking to push the boundary, try this aptly named Parmagedon (above) with a bountiful mix of parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar.

AT Unit 3A, MAC Ronell’s Bungalow, Pali Hill,

Bandra West.

CALL 918355950643

COST Rs 520



The Game Ranch

For those in the eastern suburbs, this ranch serves an overdose of cheese with its four-cheese pizza filled with the delight of gorgonzola, mozzarella, chèvre and parmesan.

AT Unit 2, B Wing, Delphi Building, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai.

CALL 8976700971

COST Rs 665

Francesco’s Pizzeria

This pizzeria crafts their four-cheese thin crust pizza (below) with mozzarella, cheddar, bocconcini, and parmesan.

AT Sujan Chadha, Shop No. 7, Darvesh Grand 4th Road, Khar West.

CALL 9152761933

COST Rs 485

Emma’s Pizza Kitchen

Get with the millennials with this eponymous pizza topped with buffalo mozzarella, parmesan, EVOO cheese and fior di latte with oregano and their special sauce.

AT Plot 19, Sector 30A, Proxima, Vashi.

CALL 919321700467

COST Rs 599



The Mad Pepperoni

If you are feeling brave with dairy, try this delectable five cheese pizza with its fresh cow mozzarella, smoked yellow cheddar, smoked gouda, parmesan and

cream cheese.

AT Shop no 6, Belapur Sun City, CHS, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

CALL 9930664041

COST Rs 575

Si Nonna’s

Sourdough lovers, the No 4 (above) pizza on the range of their sourdough pizzas is made with fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta cheese, blue cheese, and aged parmesan cheese.

AT B, Kamala Mills Compound, Trade World, Lower Parel.

CALL 9136693001

COST Rs 650