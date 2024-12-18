It’s time to soak in the true vibe of Christmas. Here are our curated picks of events to check out if you wish to indulge, or over-indulge in the spirit of the season

Christmas 2024: Your one-stop curated guide to events in Mumbai this festive season

Carols for all

With Christmas just a week away, the parish choirs in Bandra are set to rock. After the carol night near Mount Mary Basilica last weekend, select choirs from the suburb will be spreading Christmas cheer with their performances at the Bandra Gymkhana.

ON December 20; 6 pm onwards

AT Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @thebandragymkhana

FREE

Dance the night away

Do you want to spend this Christmas dancing the night away? You can, with Kimberly Van’Drine and DJ Samson aka Two Girlz And A Guitar. It’s a chance to bring alive the dance floor with your best moves this Christmas.

ON December 25; 8 pm onwards AT The Catholic Gymkhana, Marine Drive.

LOG ON TO @catholicgymkhana

ENTRY Members: Rs 1,200 per couple, R600 per head;

Guests: Rs 2,000 per couple, Rs 600 per head (ladies), Rs 1,600 per head (gents)

Youthful joy

This Christmas fest is a two-day-long event packed with competitions like fashion shows, live bands, singing, and duet/group dancing. Gredel Almeida, sub-head, events, shared, “Yuva Fiesta is bringing the festive vibes with a magical Winter Wonderland theme this year. Created by the youth of Vakola, it’s a mix of fun, energy, and holiday cheer, all for a great cause — every paisa raised goes to charity. It’s where this season’s magic meets purpose.” The second day will be brought to a close with a lively DJ night.

ON December 28, 8 pm onwards; December 29, 7pm onwards

AT St Anthony’s Church, Vakola.

LOG ON TO @yuvafiesta

ENTRY Rs 150 onwards

Festive shop-hop

Are you one of those people that have just realised that Christmas is a week away, and you have so much shopping still left to do? With a selection of homemade sweets and cakes, handmade crafts, decorations and gifts, this Christmas bazaar might just have everything you’re looking for.

ON December 21 to 22; 6 pm onwards

AT St Anthony Church, Malwani and Infant Jesus Chapel, Kharodi.

LOG ON TO @sac.malwani

FREE

Voices in the Cathedral

The Wild Voices choir will be performing a mix of traditional and contemporary Christmas carols at St Thomas Cathedral. The choir claims to have a few surprises in the mix.

ON December 20;

7.30 pm onwards

AT St Thomas Cathedral, Fort.

LOG ON TO @wildvoiceschoirindia

FREE

Christmas in the Wadi

Celebrate a traditional Mumbai Christmas at Khotachiwadi as residents including veteran fashion designer James

Ferreira and neighbours come together to spread the festive cheer over food, caroling and a bazaar.

ON December 21, 22; 11 am to 8 pm; carols at 5.30 pm (both days)

AT Khotachiwadi, Girgaon.

FREE

Under the mistletoe

Matchmaking platform, the Heart and Soul Matchmaking Service is all set to play matchmaker this Christmas with their social mixer for singles. This mixer offers you an evening to partake in meaningful conversations, laughter and who knows, there could even be a happily ever after.

ON December 22; 5 pm to 8 pm

AT The British Brewing Company, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO @heartandsouldmatchmakingservice

ENTRY Revealed on enquiry

World of Christmas

From little kids, to gracefully ageing adults; from teenagers in love to overly concerned parents, this Christmas park has something for everyone. It’s a one-stop shop for your festive shopping, fun games, tasty treats and yes, even a snow blizzard.

ON December 20 to 25; 2 pm onwards

AT Jio World Drive, BKC.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 499 onwards