Conclave for comic nerds

This annual gathering of fans and creators of the graphic universe has got bigger with more adventures and discoveries. Here’s our compilation of all the action you shouldn’t miss

A girl cosplays as Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer at a previous edition

Let’s admit it, we have all our rolled eyes at Nobita, claiming that we would make better use of Doraemon’s gadgets if only we’d get the chance; or crush those Beyblade competitions, Pokémon battles, Marvel and DC wars, and even hang out with Suppandi or the dreamy characters from Archies. No matter your choice of genre in the massive graphic world, the one thing it unfailingly does is offer a momentary escape. This weekend, a two-day window will directly open up into this fantastical verse as Comic Con India returns with its annual Mumbai leg of the festival.

“I founded Comic Con India as a personal project [in 2011]. Like any other ’90s kid, my comic book journey began with Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle, Archies and Tintin. The superheroes and manga came much later for me. But my taste in comics is a bit eclectic; my collection has a mix of everything. So, safe to say, I have favourites in all genres,” shares founder Jatin Varma over a chat from Canada. The team has put together an exhaustive schedule that offers something for everyone who is a part of this exponentially expanding universe.

ADVERTISEMENT



Shop from a wide range of merchandise, comic books and collectibles on sale

“This year, we will offer panels and exclusive sessions featuring renowned names such as Demon Slayer voice-over artistes Natsuki Hanae and Yuma Takahashi by Crunchyroll, Amar Chitra Katha, Alpha Comics, Hallubol, Bakarmax, and Corporat. Expect a special stand-up performance, followed by some electrifying performances by DJ Kazu, MC Altaf, Shah Rule, Geek Fruit, Guy [Harun] Rob, and others, on the main stage. The event also features The Arena — a dedicated gaming expo, featuring fascinating experiences, tournaments, free play zones as well as the opportunity to meet and greet with leading streamers,” he briefs.



Podcast hosts of Geek Fruit will be one of the panellists. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

From the Marvel universe

Marvel-published creator Jason Loo, who has titles namely Iron Man Annual #1, Sentry, Fantastic Four, Marvel’s Voices, among others, to his credit, will be making his way to India for the first time. “I hope to experience some good, authentic flavours like tandoori. And depending on how brave I am, maybe some vindaloo. I want to know how it compares to the ‘authentic Indian restaurants’ I’ve eaten at in Toronto!” Loo shares with this writer.



Demon Slayer voiceover artiste for Tanjiro

He adds that he hopes to take his fans at the fest along his journey as a cartoonist who has experience in working with publishers like Marvel, IDW/Lucasfilm, and Comixology/Dark Horse Comics. “And there may be a new comic announcement that I could shed light on,” he teases.



Jason Loo

As for aspirants and fans looking to make career in the expansive world of comics, Loo says that it is not the easiest path to tread, “If you have a tremendous passion for telling stories in the comic medium, start by writing or drawing your own short and let it grow from there on a regular basis. There’s a lot of grind in this business and it may take a long while before you see any returns [fandom, exposure, profit], so don’t be discouraged from doing what you love.”



Expect two back-to-back cosplay competitions on both days of the fest

Work it like that

Corporate employees, you do not want to miss out on this rant by Web Comic of the year-awardee (Comic Con) Shubham Khurana. “This fest is a great opportunity to meet followers who only know me by my extensive work on corporate life. It is an even greater opportunity to take my rants, which are usually through my comics, to other corporats, as I call them, in person,” Khurana, who will also be launching his first ever-published book, Monday to Friday, at the fest, shares.



Natsuki Hanae and (right) producer Yuma Takahashi will host a rendezvous

A corporate employee for the past 13 years, the creator’s journey started as a need to vent about the prevalent corporate systems he found bizarre. “I shared one such comic, and people loved it. And thus, began my journey in this creative universe. Luckily for me, I never ran out of things to share from the corporate world.” His book plays around with terminologies in the corporate world like Monday blues and Fri-yay, weekend hits and misses, leaves and holidays (he petitions for HR departments to sync holiday calendars across companies), appraisals, and more. The two-day fest will include other exclusive book launches, cosplaying contests, music events, food stalls and merchandise on sale.



A panel from the book Shubham Khurana will launch

On: March 20 and 21; 11 am onwards at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Bandra East.

Log on to: comicconindia.com (for passes and complete line-up)

Cost: Rs 999 (single-day pass)

The Guide’s top picks

>>Special Session with Art Guy Rob

On April 20, 4 pm

>>Indian Championship of Cosplay - Mumbai Qualifier

On April 20 and April 21, 7 pm

>>Live performance by DJ Kazu (by Crunchyroll)

On April 21, 5 pm

>>Mumbai Comic Con Cosplay Contest

On April 20 and April 21, 6 pm

>>Suppandi’s special birthday announcement

On April 20, 4 pm