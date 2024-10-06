On the 42nd anniversary since this classic Broadway musical premiered at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, check out our recommendations to celebrate the iconic show

A glimpse from the original musical

Listen to this article 'Cats' anniversary: Recommendations to celebrate this iconic musical x 00:00

Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

Cats (2019): This film is a must-watch for cinema goers and Broadway CATS’ die-hard fans. Directed by Tom Hooper, the film is a musical fantasy and a modern take on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular Jellicle cats. Written by Hooper and Lee Hall, the star cast includes Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench, and Ian McKellen.

LOG ON TO JioCinema



TS Eliot, whose work Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats inspired the musical

Cats (1998) - full musical: For those keen to have a look at the original musical that premiered in 1983 at the Broadway theatre, this documented playlist is an unmissable watch. It is a rare recorded version of the 1998 stage production of Broadway’s Cats available for fans to watch on The Show Must Go On! channel. Do not miss it.

LOG ON TO YouTube



A glimpse from the trailer of the 2019 movie, Cats. Pics Courtesy/YouTube; wikimedia Commons

Listen

The Wrong Cat Died podcast: In an insightful series of the podcast started in 2019, host (inset) Mike Abrams delves into the world of the 1982 musical, interviewing its cast members and fans to explore the backstories of the Jellicle characters to find out the fascinating details about them and the show’s process.

LOG ON TO Spotify

Cats (Original Broadway Cast Recording) 1983: Dive into the world of the original Broadway show through this album containing the recordings of songs sung by the cast members. Some of the songs included are Memory, and The Jellicle Ball, which will take you on a nostalgic trip of the musical adaptation of TS Eliot’s 1939 book.

LOG ON TO Spotify

Read

Cats: The Book of the Musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber: Grab a copy for a behind-the-scenes view of the iconic musical by (inset) Webber. The book contains illustrations, including coloured photographs and drawings from the making of the original show. The illustrations are by John Napier, who worked as the set designer in the musical.

LOG ON TO flipkart.com