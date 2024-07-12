Top spots to catch Spain vs. England UEFA Euro Final in Mumbai

As Spain and England battle in the final of the UEFA European Championship, here’s where to watch it on the big screen. Plus two easy-to-make popular snacks if you’d rather watch the action at home

England and Spain will compete for the European Championship on Sunday. Pics Courtesy/Getty Images

Sort your match munchies



The final will be played in Berlin. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Chicken, ham and cheese croquettes

Chef Aaron D’Souza, founder, @thegoanpoie

I am confident that Spain is going to win. And every Spaniard will definitely try to score some croquettes while watching the finals. Crisp and creamy croquettes are made across Spain and are a fan favourite. Cooks in Rioja’s wine country get a kick out of using Serrano ham [jamon] which is a type of dry-cured ham produced in Spain.

It is one of the most globally recognised food items of Spanish cuisine. The goal is to prepare it with leftovers like abuela’s [grandma’s] roasted chicken. You can use your imagination and try making them with tandoori chicken as well.

Kolhapuri chicken pie

Reshma Mane, home chef, @everyaroma

Pies are often associated with English pubs, where they are served as hearty meals accompanied by mashed potatoes, mushy peas, or gravy. This has contributed to pies being seen as comfort food and a perfect dish to have on the table along with your beer to enjoy your football match. They hold a significant place in English cuisine, and I have given it a little Indian twist with the filling.

Known for my Indian Regional flavours, I sometimes add Kolhapuri chicken/mix veg, Malvani chicken keema or Coorg mutton/mushroom and the flavours have been a hit with customers. The flaky, buttery outer pastry with semi-wet meaty gravy is a whole meal, if you wish to go smaller in size, please do. I have done so myself sometimes. You will need a cupcake mould/tray while preparing it.

Catch the match

>> Hammer and Song (fan meet and screening)

At World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 500

>> The Irish House (open till 1 am only)

At Majiwada, Thane West; also at Lower Parel, Bandra, Malad, Kurla and Andheri.

Call 7045911801

>> The Studs- Sports Bar and Grill

At Sakinaka Junction, Andheri West; also at Thane West.

Call 8828582688 (Andheri)

>> Tuya’s

At Anna Building, Juhu.

Call 8976174799

Cost Rs 1499 (for unlimited in-house cocktails and draught beers)

>> Radio Bar

At Guru Gangeshwar Marg, Khar West.

Call 9769755542

>> Pop Tate’s

At Kamgar Colony, Mulund West; also at Vashi, Khar, Lower Parel, Malad, Vikhroli, Dadar, Vile Parle.

Call 8291823485 (Mulund)

>> Saqi Bar and Kitchen

At Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Call 8758481481

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,000 (includes cover of Rs 500 plus two pints)

>> Fan meet and screening by Kasa Kai

At Redbrick Offices- Kaledonia, Sahar Road, Andheri East.

Log on to kasa_kai_mumbai

Cost Rs 250 (entry); Rs 500 (entry and snacks and beverages)