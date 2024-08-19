It’s pear season, so we are peeling back the layers on where to find the city’s most delectable dishes; plus, a crumble recipe to try at home

Golden green goodness

Salads are better when they come with a sweet twist. This one does just that, featuring pears poached in white wine and saffron until soft and luscious. Paired with rocket leaves tossed with fennel, in a red wine reduction sauce. It is topped with caramelised nuts, and goat cheese, making it a delight.

TIME 12 pm to 11 pm

AT Motodo Pizzeria, Jio World Drive Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex.

LOG ON TO @motodopizzeria

Call 8591802205

COST Rs 490

Crusty endings

This pear galette features fresh pears spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, baked in a flaky, buttery crust. The pears turn soft and tender, offering a blend of sweet and spiced flavours. Top it off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the perfect balance of warm, spiced flavours and cool, creamy sweetness.

LOG ON TO @the_flourist

Call 8787456263

COST R300

Cheesy perfection

This gourmet dish brings together the creamy richness of brie cheese and the sweet and tangy flavour of pear, complemented by the earthy crunch of walnuts to create a textured feast for the palate. It is sweetened with maple syrup, honey, and fig jam for the perfect bite. Bake this culinary delight in your own kitchen, with the help of the accompanying instruction card.

LOG ON TO @bellacucina_mumbai on Instagram (for details)

Call 8433939540

COST Rs 1,850

Nuts over pears

This pear and almond tart dessert is inspired by the fundamentals of French pastry. Pears are poached with cinnamon and sugar, mixed with smooth almond frangipane and topped with a sprinkle of almond flakes. It’s delicate and not overly sweet and balances the comforting flavours and textures for a satisfying end to a meal.

LOG ON TO @thebreadbar_

Call 8928482554

COST Rs 220

Pear crumble

Ingredients

>> 2 pears, sliced

>> 3 tbsp brown sugar

>> 1 tsp ginger paste

>> 1 tsp lemon zest

>> 1/4 cup cranberries

>> 150 gm flour

>> 70 gm cold Amul butter

>> 1/4 cup powdered sugar

>> 1 tsp vanilla essence

Method

In a saucepan, combine the sliced pears, brown sugar, ginger paste, lemon zest, and cranberries. Cook it over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the pears are soft and dry, about five to six minutes. Arrange the cooked pears in a greased baking-resistant dish. Preheat your oven to 250°C (480°F). In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, cold butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla essence. Rub the mixture with your fingers until its texture resembles that of coarse breadcrumbs. Sprinkle the crumble topping evenly over the pears. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown. Enjoy it warm and simple, or elevate it with a scoop of fresh ice cream, custard, or whipped cream.

Recipe courtesy Mahek Mandlik

