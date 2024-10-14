Fizz it up like Dua Lipa

The British-Albanian pop sensation’s version of a masala-fied diet coke has gone viral, catching the attention of many, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. We want you to join in the fun as well with this quirky twist

Dua Lipa makes the pickle-infused mocktail. Pics Courtesy/X

With Dua Lipa’s unique take on Diet Coke making waves online, fans and foodies alike are joining the trend, thanks to her unexpected twist of adding pickle juice and jalapeños to the soft drink. The singer has been spotted sipping on this bold concoction, garnishing it with pickles and jalapeños for an extra spicy kick.

Gordon Ramsay recreates the drink

What began as a quirky addition to the soft drink has now turned into a viral sensation, catching the attention of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Internet personalities who have been seen trying this unique drink. Among those inspired by the trend is Lokhandwala-based chef Mahek Mandlik who has been running her own culinary studio in the Andheri neighbourhood since 2017. Eager to experiment with the latest trends, she took up the challenge of creating this viral drink by adding her own spin on it with a Bloody Mary mocktail version of the drink.

Bloody Mary Coke-coction

Ingredients

>> 100 ml fresh or canned tomato juice

>> 100 ml Diet Coke

>> 1 ½ tbsp of pickle juice (or juice from gherkins or jalapeños)

>> 1 tsp tabasco sauce

>> 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

>> 3-4 ice cubes

>> Gherkins or jalapenos for garnish



Mahek Mandlik

Method

In a tall glass, pour tomato juice and Diet Coke. Add 1 ½ tablespoon of pickle juice, 1 teaspoon of tabasco sauce, and 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce. Stir the mixture well to combine all the flavours. Add ice cubes to the glass to chill the drink. Garnish with a slice of gherkin or jalapeño for an extra tangy touch.