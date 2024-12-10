In the spirit of the season and community living, Borivli’s IC Colony is doing their bit for footballers in the neighbourhood in a unique way to support a football ground

A glimpse of the Christmas party organised by Holy Cross Sports Foundation at IC Colony last year

The Catholic neighbourhood of Immaculate Conception (IC) Colony in Borivli (West) is known for its community-centric initiatives and football is close to most of its young residents. Hence, a bunch of youthful football-lovers of the Holy Cross Sports Federation (HCSF) in the locality are planning a unique Christmas Flea Market on December 21 and 22; proceeds of which will be re-invested into maintenance of the small football ground in the Holy Cross ground in IC Colony.

Youngsters enjoy a game of football at the Holy Cross Ground in IC Colony, Borivli

“The land prices in IC Colony are skyrocketing, so protecting open spaces from real estate sharks is tough. Somehow, we, Holy Cross residents have managed to secure this small ground for our children to play for free. But it’s expensive to maintain such a ground as trucks filled with mud have to be brought in regularly. Besides, levelling and cleaning jobs need to be undertaken. The average cost of maintaining this ground is around Rs 3 to lakh annually. That’s why we thought of this Christmas Flea Market to double up as a fundraiser, to help in the upkeep of our ground,” says Rohit D’Costa of HCSF.

Local resident Ozy D’Costa adds: “While most football grounds have been taken over by artificial turfs, the Holy Cross ground is one of the few mud grounds in the area. Also, besides regular football practice in the evenings, even the IC Church’s zonal football team trials [for the intra-parish sports festival] are conducted here for free.”



(Left) Lovelino Lobo, (second from left) Rohit D’Costa and (right) Sheldon Pires of the Holy Cross Sports Foundation

Thirteen-year-old Jothan, footballer from Don Bosco High School, Borivli West, is among those who play here daily. “While I attend football coaching in school, I also need to practice, and this ground being close to home is the perfect venue. Many of my school friends, who live in different parts of Borivli, have to borrow money from their parents to play football on turf grounds. We are lucky to have this free playground,” says Jothan.

The two-day (December 21 and 22) Christmas Flea Market will have a lot more than just stalls selling handicrafts and decorative articles, informs Rohit. “Community bonding is at the forefront of this initiative, so we will be having live music, carol singing, dance performances and fun games for kids and adults alike, catering to an audience ranging from tiny tots to senior citizens. Basically, everyone can come and join in the festivities for free. After all, ’tis the season to be jolly.”



On December 21; 4 pm to 10 pm; December 22: 10 am to 10 pm

At Holy Cross Ground, Shubh Jeevan Circle, IC Colony, Borivli West.

Call 9930357405/ 9930237876 (for details about the Christmas Flea Market)