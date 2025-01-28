Breaking News
Here's what Mumbaikars are reading in January 2025

Updated on: 29 January,2025 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nandini Varma | theguide@mid-day.com

Readers in the city are stocking up their bookshelves, relishing fiction and nonfiction books alike, and re-tuning themselves in the new year. In the first edition of our monthly section for 2025, here are their To-Be-Read titles

Stacks of books line up the pavement near Flora Fountain. Representation pic

Boulder 


Unmana, writer, Andheri


Unmana, writer, Andheri
I was prompted towards Eva Baltasar’s book (translated by Julia Sanches) by online recommendations, my husband, who bought it some months ago, and a book club. When a friend recommended it as a queer book, I finally devoured it. It’s a beautiful novella narrated by the queer woman protagonist who craves love but abhors commitment.


Asamanya 

Rupali Jambhekar, bank cashier, Andheri

Rupali Jambhekar, bank cashier, Andheri
The name of Meena Karnik’s book and the gist at the back drew me towards it. I have read Karnik’s Marathi translation of Bitter Chocolate, a book by Pinky Virani on child abuse, as well. This one impressed me with its powerful narrative of the grit displayed by ordinary men and women, in the face of crushing adversity, and their indomitable spirit. 

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde

Saanika Kodial, psychology student, Grant Road

Saanika Kodial, psychology student, Grant Road
When I picked up this book by Tia Williams, I thought it would be just another cute romance novel with the protagonist writing a song for their love interest, but I was wrong. The book far surpassed that, infusing a simple trope with enthralling, poetic storytelling of the Harlem Renaissance and a swoony fantasy. It also included some sombre notes of mental health struggles and racism, following the protagonist’s journey towards the ‘American Dream’.

Bombay Balchao

Siddhant Dalvi, technology professional, Parel

Siddhant Dalvi, technology professional, Parel
Lately, I’ve been fascinated by Mumbai’s history and how the city evolved into the metropolis it is today. I stumbled upon Jane Borges’ book while browsing for Mumbai-centric books. It beautifully captures the Catholic community’s life in Cavel, but it feels like any vibrant Mumbai neighbourhood. Borges’ storytelling is nostalgic, and a tribute to the city’s diverse, multicultural communities.

The Little Snake

Yashasvi Vachhani, educator and writer, Khar

Yashasvi Vachhani, educator and writer, Khar
I chanced upon this book by AL Kennedy in the library section at Trilogy Bookshop in Bandra. Written like a fable, the story charts the friendship between a little girl and a snake. It is a fantasy, full of allegories. It made me stop and think about life and the world we live in. Readers have compared it to The Little Prince. I would totally recommend this powerful nugget of a book. 

I Feel Bad About My Neck, And Other Thoughts on Being a Woman

Rohan Banerjee, lawyer, Bandra

Rohan Banerjee, lawyer, Bandra
This is a collection of some of Nora Ephron’s brilliant essays on life, New York, and womanhood in general. They are funny, insightful, and so well written. I received it as a gift in a Secret Santa book exchange, so the surprise worked well.

