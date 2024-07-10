The US celebrates Mojito Day today, and we’ve joined in the fun with trippy versions of the popular cocktail to sip on across Mumbai’s watering holes

Listen to this article Mojito Day: Celebrate by sipping on these delicious versions of the classic cocktail x 00:00

It’s a classic

SIP on a timeless classic mojito, with muddled mint leaves and freshly squeezed lime juice that add to the citrusy kick. Paired with white rum, and ice, it makes for a timeless favourite for any occasion.

AT 1522 Bar and Kitchen, Chakala Industrial Area (MIDC), Andheri East. TIME 12 pm to 1.30 am

CALL 9321940308

COST Rs 395 plus taxes)

Tropical twist

Made with their house-crafted passion fruit and vanilla syrups, passion fruit and vanilla mojito is a playful twist on the classic. They also offer two variations to the classic mojito — watermelon and basil mojito and very berry mojito. All three variations are available in mocktails as well.

AT Nxt Lvl, Union Park, Chembur; also at Thane.

TIME 11.30 am to 1.30 am

CALL 9136078004

COST Rs 499 (cocktail), R399 (mocktail)

Fruity fun

Mo-G-Toh is a fruit-themed twist on a classic with white rum, grapefruit juice, ginger cordial, and lime.

AT The Little Easy, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

TIME 12 pm to 1.30 pm

CALL 9892922232

COST Rs 495

Fresh take

For a refreshing twist on the classic mojito, try the watermelon and basil mojito made by muddling brown sugar with lime and mint, adding watermelon syrup, lime juice, and Bacardi white rum. This is topped with watermelon balls and basil leaves.

AT House of Pandora, 1st Road, Swami Vivekananda Road, Khar.

TIME 4.30 pm to 1 am

CALL 9820001846

COST Rs 550 onwards

Get it right

It is the most popular cocktail in the world because it is such a simple recipe. It is also everlasting given its availability. The mint leaves in your mojito can make or break your mojito if its freshness is compromised. Crushed ice is used widely in the drink. Ideally, a cube of ice should be used to prevent the ice from diluting too fast and watering it down. On a very hot day, you can combine the cube of ice with crushed ice.

- Ami Shroff, mixologist