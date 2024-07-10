Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Mojito Day Celebrate by sipping on these delicious versions of the classic cocktail

Mojito Day: Celebrate by sipping on these delicious versions of the classic cocktail

Updated on: 11 July,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Gohil | Priyanka.Gohil@mid-day.com

Top

The US celebrates Mojito Day today, and we’ve joined in the fun with trippy versions of the popular cocktail to sip on across Mumbai’s watering holes

Mojito Day: Celebrate by sipping on these delicious versions of the classic cocktail

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mojito Day: Celebrate by sipping on these delicious versions of the classic cocktail
x
00:00

It’s a classic


SIP on a timeless classic mojito, with muddled mint leaves and freshly squeezed lime juice that add to the citrusy kick. Paired with white rum, and ice, it makes for a timeless favourite for any occasion.
AT 1522 Bar and Kitchen, Chakala Industrial Area (MIDC), Andheri East. TIME 12 pm to 1.30 am
CALL 9321940308 
COST Rs 395 plus taxes)


Tropical twist


Made with their house-crafted passion fruit and vanilla syrups, passion fruit and vanilla mojito is a playful twist on the classic. They also offer two variations to the classic mojito — watermelon and basil mojito and very berry mojito. All three variations are available in mocktails as well.
AT Nxt Lvl, Union Park, Chembur; also at Thane. 
TIME 11.30 am to 1.30 am 
CALL 9136078004 
COST Rs 499 (cocktail), R399 (mocktail)

Fruity fun

Mo-G-Toh is a fruit-themed twist on a classic with white rum, grapefruit juice, ginger cordial, and lime.
AT The Little Easy, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West. 
TIME 12 pm to 1.30 pm
CALL 9892922232
COST Rs 495

Fresh take

For a refreshing twist on the classic mojito, try the watermelon and basil mojito made by muddling brown sugar with lime and mint, adding watermelon syrup, lime juice, and Bacardi white rum. This is topped with watermelon balls and basil leaves.
AT House of Pandora, 1st Road, Swami Vivekananda Road, Khar.
TIME 4.30 pm to 1 am
CALL 9820001846
COST Rs 550 onwards

Get it right

It is the most popular cocktail in the world because it is such a simple recipe. It is also everlasting given its availability. The mint leaves in your mojito can make or break your mojito if its freshness is compromised. Crushed ice is used widely in the drink. Ideally, a cube of ice should be used to prevent the ice from diluting too fast and watering it down. On a very hot day, you can combine the cube of ice with crushed ice. 

- Ami Shroff, mixologist

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide indian food mumbai food Lifestyle news Food and drink Food

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK