Statement ties are elegantly flouting gender norms as a must-have accessory for both men and women. Here’s how to style them right

Ananya Panday sports a suit with a tonal tie. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Let’s get ‘knotty’ in style: Expert tips to elevate your look with a necktie x 00:00

In case you haven’t heard, bows are now passé. That’s right. You can stop wearing them on your collars, pinning them to your hair or even decorating your cushions with them. Their replacement isn’t quite as demure and has been flouting the boundaries of gender and wardrobe categories with enviable ease. We’re referring to the necktie, which has been stealing the spotlight on red carpets across the world.

Kriti Sanon wears a sharp menswear-inspired suit with a slim tie

“Ties are slowly but surely emerging from masculine formalwear to a much more fluid, playful interpretation. Depending on the kind of outfit you pair the tie with and your choice of accessories, they could add a subtle touch of power dressing to the most feminine ensemble or that ‘something extra’ to a well-cut suit,” explains celebrity stylist Mitali Ambekar. She suggests a few combinations that can have you all ‘tied up’!



A tie can add the right amount of structure to a casual look

That ’80s show

Power suits are no longer relegated to your favourite 1980s soaps. The signature double-breasted padded jackets, slouchy trousers and button-up shirts are back in a big way, especially with a few subtle tweaks. Ambekar suggests swapping crisp cotton for satin to take your look from office to red carpet. “Oversized suits aren’t for everyone. You could pick a more figure-flattering tailored fit with slimmer pants and a jacket that’s cinched at the waist.



A sportswear look spruced up with a tie. Pics Courtesy/Pinterest

This look is especially impactful in a monochrome style, where you sport the same colour from head-to-tie,” she suggests. A slicked-back hairstyle with minimal but bold jewellery will add to your outfit’s visual impact. For a more feminine take on the trend, you could swap the trousers with a pencil skirt and add the tie as a focal masculine element, Ambekar adds.



A cinched waist can offset the masculinity of a tie

A matter of proportions

Just because you’re wearing a tie, doesn’t necessarily mean that the rest of your outfit must follow a formal dress code. In fact, Ambekar recommends experimenting with unconventional silhouettes. For instance, you could wear a cropped blazer with a short necktie or high-waisted trousers with an oversized tie. Another easy way to incorporate a tie into your ensemble is to wear it in place of a necklace. For instance, when styling a structured dress, add a shirt as a bottom layer and accessorise with a tie. Or, if you can’t be bothered with knots, wear a tie as a fashion-forward replacement for a skinny scarf or as a belt for a quick ’90s-throwback.



A tie as a slim scarf can add visual interest (right) play with textures and fits to experiment with ties

The tie-erd style file

>> For a more relaxed take, experiment with textures and prints. Floral shirts can be worn under solid ties, while plaid offers some much-needed visual interest

>> Tie-style jewellery, in the form of brooches or pins, takes this trend to a more glamorous plane. Pick designs with embellishments, metallic finishes and rhinestone accents. Alternatively, you could adorn a solid-coloured tie with badges, brooches and other embellishments; make sure to keep the rest of the outfit simple, to make your tie the focal point of your look



Mitali Ambekar

>> Tone-on-tone shirts and ties worn under chequered or printed blazers create a preppy aesthetic, which you can complement with sporty accessories such as baseball caps and chunky sneakers

