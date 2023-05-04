Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Have an eventful weekend by engaging in these fun activities in Mumbai

Have an eventful weekend by engaging in these fun activities in Mumbai

Updated on: 04 May,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi , Sammohinee Ghosh | mailbag@mid-day.com , sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Have an eventful weekend by engaging in these fun activities in Mumbai

Zakir Khan at a previous show.Pic courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article
Have an eventful weekend by engaging in these fun activities in Mumbai
x
00:00

Thursday
It’s hilarious


After a hugely successful special, stand-up comic Zakir Khan returns with a brand new show that promises to keep you on the edge of your seats. 
Time 5.30 pm and 9 pm 
At Aspee auditorium, Marve Road, Malad West
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
COST Rs 499 onwards



Friday
Heart talk


Catch actors Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Sriti Jha, Gurleen Arora and Shikha Talsania as they come together to bare their hearts in a storytelling act titled Coping Hearts CHS.
Time 6 pm and 8.30 pm At G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi. LOG ON TO insider.in COST R699 onwards

Saturday
Cycling in the city

Bikers explore the city at night. REPRESENTATION pic
Bikers explore the city at night. REPRESENTATION PIC

Cycling around SoBo at night is a great way to explore the city in a different light. Book a slot, wear your gear and prepare for miles of memories as you pedal along. 
time 11 pm to 6 am meeting point Happy Cycle Shop, 9/A Sukhnivas Building, Colaba. Log On To ramblersindia.com 
COST R400 onwards

Life in a concert

Pic courtesy/ART AND CHARLIE
Pic courtesy/ART AND CHARLIE

Nazariya is a tribute to Shobha Gurtu who was known for her contribution to Indian music in the light Hindustani classical style. Singer Swarali Joshi, along with Siddharth Padiyar on tabla and Apporv Petkar on harmonium, will present Gurtu’s life through touching compositions in this concert.
TIME 6 pm to 7.30 pm  at Art and Charlie, 71A Pali Village, Bandra West. log on to artandcharlie.com cost R650

Sunday
Poetry in motion

PIC COURTESY/ NCPA
PIC COURTESY/ NCPA

Poetry follows a rhythm that is waiting to be sung out loud. Priy Bhai, Ek Kavita Havi Aahe is a musical reading of poems that narrates the life of Marathi literature’s beloved icon, Purushottam Laxman Deshpande. Catch Mukta Barve (in pic) charm you with rhyme and drama. 
Time: 3 pm onwards
At: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
Log on to: in.bookmy show.com
Cost: Rs 400

The big canvas

An artwork from the display. Pic courtesy/Instagram
An artwork from the display. Pic courtesy/Instagram 

Bring the week to a close with one of the biggest art fairs of the year at this Worli venue. The colossal display promises a show of colours representing the diverse Indian culture. With over 3,500 art pieces on display, the expo is sure to inspire you.
Time: 11 am onwards 
At: Nehru Centre Discovery Building, ground floor, Worli.
Log on to: mumbaiartfair.in 

mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Arts and culture culture news lifestyle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK