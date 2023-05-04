Have an eventful weekend by engaging in these fun activities in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Zakir Khan at a previous show.Pic courtesy/Instagram
Thursday
It’s hilarious
After a hugely successful special, stand-up comic Zakir Khan returns with a brand new show that promises to keep you on the edge of your seats.
Time 5.30 pm and 9 pm
At Aspee auditorium, Marve Road, Malad West
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 499 onwards
Friday
Heart talk
Catch actors Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Sriti Jha, Gurleen Arora and Shikha Talsania as they come together to bare their hearts in a storytelling act titled Coping Hearts CHS.
Time 6 pm and 8.30 pm At G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi. LOG ON TO insider.in COST R699 onwards
Saturday
Cycling in the city
Bikers explore the city at night. REPRESENTATION PIC
Cycling around SoBo at night is a great way to explore the city in a different light. Book a slot, wear your gear and prepare for miles of memories as you pedal along.
time 11 pm to 6 am meeting point Happy Cycle Shop, 9/A Sukhnivas Building, Colaba. Log On To ramblersindia.com
COST R400 onwards
Life in a concert
Pic courtesy/ART AND CHARLIE
Nazariya is a tribute to Shobha Gurtu who was known for her contribution to Indian music in the light Hindustani classical style. Singer Swarali Joshi, along with Siddharth Padiyar on tabla and Apporv Petkar on harmonium, will present Gurtu’s life through touching compositions in this concert.
TIME 6 pm to 7.30 pm at Art and Charlie, 71A Pali Village, Bandra West. log on to artandcharlie.com cost R650
Sunday
Poetry in motion
PIC COURTESY/ NCPA
Poetry follows a rhythm that is waiting to be sung out loud. Priy Bhai, Ek Kavita Havi Aahe is a musical reading of poems that narrates the life of Marathi literature’s beloved icon, Purushottam Laxman Deshpande. Catch Mukta Barve (in pic) charm you with rhyme and drama.
Time: 3 pm onwards
At: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
Log on to: in.bookmy show.com
Cost: Rs 400
The big canvas
An artwork from the display. Pic courtesy/Instagram
Bring the week to a close with one of the biggest art fairs of the year at this Worli venue. The colossal display promises a show of colours representing the diverse Indian culture. With over 3,500 art pieces on display, the expo is sure to inspire you.
Time: 11 am onwards
At: Nehru Centre Discovery Building, ground floor, Worli.
Log on to: mumbaiartfair.in