If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation Pic

Listen to this article From music to theatre: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

Thursday

Let’s rock ‘n’ roll

ADVERTISEMENT

Prepare for some serious headbanging action at city-based musician David D’Souza’s (below) solo concert, Rockfest. Sing along a mix of originals and covers to kickstart the fun.

TIME 9 pm

At House of Pandora, SV Road, Andheri West.

Log on to @hop.houseofpandora

ENTRY Rs 300

Friday

Go ride hopping



Pic Courtesy/Instagram

There will be rides galore at a new indoor playspace in Powai. Treat your children to a day filled with jumping, sliding, and gaming sans the monsoon mess.

TIME 11 am to 8 pm

At Baccha Party, ATL Corporate Park, Powai.

Log on to @bacchapartyindoorplayscape

ENTRY Revealed on request

Saturday

Old school laughs

Wind down with this light-hearted play, Hum Dono, that follows a bubbly senior citizen’s adventures in a sanatorium, and the explosive confrontations that follow.

Time 7 pm

At Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO ncpamumbai.com

ENTRY Rs 600

A classical tribute



Shreema Upadhyaya performs Bharatanatyam

Attend the Raindrops Festival where young proponents of Indian classical dance forms like Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Odissi, including Shreema Upadhyaya and Ipshita Misra will perform. The festival is being organised by Kathak maestro, Uma Dogra.

TIME 6.30 pm

At SPJIMR Auditorium, Bhavan’s College Campus, Andheri West.

CALL 9820289317

ENTRY Rs 200

Sunday

Etch a memory



Migrate crowds, Somnath Sarkar

Give the brushes a break and experiment with etching and aquatint printing at this beginner’s workshop with artist Somnath Sarkar.

Time 10 am to 3 pm

At Dot Line Space, The Great Eastern Home, Byculla East.

Log on to @dotlinespace

ENTRY Revealed on request

LOL about life

I’m Over It by Supriya Joshi is a solo show that dives into the comedic chaos of dating. Get ready for a bold, and utterly relatable retelling of romantic misadventures.

AGE GROUP 16 years and above

Time 6.30 pm

At Backspace, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Majiwada Thane West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 399 onwards

Paws-itive afternoons

Paint with adorable puppies who will add joy and laughter to your artistic experience.

Time 11 am to 1 pm

At Corra, New Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

LOG ONTO @zomatolive

Cost Rs 1,200 onwards