Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From music to theatre Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

From music to theatre: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 25 July,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble , Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com theguide@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
00:00

Thursday
Let’s rock ‘n’ roll 


Prepare for some serious headbanging action at city-based musician David D’Souza’s (below) solo concert, Rockfest. Sing along a mix of originals and covers to kickstart the fun.
TIME 9 pm
At House of Pandora, SV Road, Andheri West. 
Log on to @hop.houseofpandora 
ENTRY Rs 300



Friday
Go ride hopping


Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Pic Courtesy/Instagram

There will be rides galore at a new indoor playspace in Powai. Treat your children to a day filled with jumping, sliding, and gaming sans the monsoon mess. 
TIME 11 am to 8 pm
At Baccha Party, ATL Corporate Park, Powai. 
Log on to @bacchapartyindoorplayscape
ENTRY Revealed on request

Saturday
Old school laughs

Wind down with this light-hearted play, Hum Dono, that follows a bubbly senior citizen’s adventures in a sanatorium, and the explosive confrontations that follow. 
Time 7 pm 
At Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
LOG ON TO ncpamumbai.com 
ENTRY Rs 600

A classical tribute

Shreema Upadhyaya performs Bharatanatyam
Shreema Upadhyaya performs Bharatanatyam

Attend the Raindrops Festival where young proponents of Indian classical dance forms like Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Odissi, including Shreema Upadhyaya and Ipshita Misra will perform. The festival is being organised by Kathak maestro, Uma Dogra.  
TIME 6.30 pm
At SPJIMR Auditorium, Bhavan’s College Campus, Andheri West. 
CALL 9820289317
ENTRY Rs 200 

Sunday
Etch a memory

Migrate crowds, Somnath Sarkar
Migrate crowds, Somnath Sarkar

Give the brushes a break and experiment with etching and aquatint printing at this beginner’s workshop with artist Somnath Sarkar.
Time 10 am to 3 pm 
At Dot Line Space, The Great Eastern Home, Byculla East. 
Log on to @dotlinespace
ENTRY Revealed on request

LOL about life

I’m Over It by Supriya Joshi is a solo show that dives into the comedic chaos of dating. Get ready for a bold, and utterly relatable retelling of romantic misadventures.
AGE GROUP 16 years and above 
Time 6.30 pm
At Backspace, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Majiwada Thane West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 399 onwards

Paws-itive afternoons

Paint with adorable puppies who will add joy and laughter to your artistic experience. 
Time 11 am to 1 pm 
At Corra, New Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West. 
LOG ONTO @zomatolive 
Cost Rs 1,200 onwards

