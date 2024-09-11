If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Prashasti Singh

Listen to this article From comedy to theatre, bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai x 00:00

Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

Break out the laughs

Comedy: Leave your week-long stress at home, and begin your weekend with laughter. Prashasti Singh is back on stage, and this time, the comedian is returning with a new set of jokes that promises to tickle your funnybone.

Time 8 pm onwards

At The J Spot, Swami Vivekanand Road, next to Bandra Talao, Bandra West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

Friday

Tales from Russia

Play: Dive into renowned Russian playwright Anton Chekov’s complex story with this adaptation of the 1904 masterpiece, The Cherry Orchard.

Time 8 pm

At Rangshila Theatre, Aaram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Call 9958624306

Cost Rs 350

Saturday

Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Playtime with Bappa

Kids: Sign up your munchkins up for this two-hour-long playtime where children can learn to make modaks, craft Ganesh idols with clay and mandala art.

Time Any slot between 11 am to 7.30 pm

At Playseum, DLH Mangal Murthi Building, Linking Road, Santacruz.

Call 9819037944

Cost Rs 1,100 (including an adult)

Up the gears

Workshop: This two-day-long workshop will teach women how to ride a motorcycle. The session cost will include a Royal Enfield bike with fuel, safety gear

and certification.

Till September 15

At South Mumbai, Aarey Colony, Thane, Navi Mumbai.

Time 8 am to 2 pm (on both days)

Log on to enfieldriders.com

Call 8822456789

Cost Revealed upon request

Sunday

A rare bloom

Adventure: Discover the purple beauty of Maharashtra, Karvi flowers, which are in full bloom at the CEC forest in Goregaon for the first time in eight years.

Time 8 am to 9.45 am

At Conservation Education Centre of BNHS, Film City, Goregoan.

Log on to @mumbai_musafir

Cost Rs 1,150

Relish an Onam sadhya

Food: Indulge in a 17-dish festive spread that features kadala curry, olan, malabari porotta and other indulgences from the culinary traditions of Kerala.

Time 12.30 pm to 3 pm (lunch); 7 pm to 11.30 pm (dinner)

At JW Marriott, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Call 9004616506

Cost Rs 3,500 onwards

Table top meet

Theatre: Meet fellow football fans at this screening of .Tottenham versus Arsenal. Note that the invite is open for all fans of the Arsenal football club

Time 5 pm

At One Aura Restaurant and Banquets, Andheri East.

Log on to @arsenal.mumbai

Cost Rs 600 onwards