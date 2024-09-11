From comedy to theatre, bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Prashasti Singh
Thursday
Break out the laughs
Comedy: Leave your week-long stress at home, and begin your weekend with laughter. Prashasti Singh is back on stage, and this time, the comedian is returning with a new set of jokes that promises to tickle your funnybone.
Time 8 pm onwards
At The J Spot, Swami Vivekanand Road, next to Bandra Talao, Bandra West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499
Friday
Tales from Russia
Play: Dive into renowned Russian playwright Anton Chekov’s complex story with this adaptation of the 1904 masterpiece, The Cherry Orchard.
Time 8 pm
At Rangshila Theatre, Aaram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Call 9958624306
Cost Rs 350
Saturday
Pics Courtesy/Instagram
Playtime with Bappa
Kids: Sign up your munchkins up for this two-hour-long playtime where children can learn to make modaks, craft Ganesh idols with clay and mandala art.
Time Any slot between 11 am to 7.30 pm
At Playseum, DLH Mangal Murthi Building, Linking Road, Santacruz.
Call 9819037944
Cost Rs 1,100 (including an adult)
Up the gears
Workshop: This two-day-long workshop will teach women how to ride a motorcycle. The session cost will include a Royal Enfield bike with fuel, safety gear
and certification.
Till September 15
At South Mumbai, Aarey Colony, Thane, Navi Mumbai.
Time 8 am to 2 pm (on both days)
Log on to enfieldriders.com
Call 8822456789
Cost Revealed upon request
Sunday
A rare bloom
Adventure: Discover the purple beauty of Maharashtra, Karvi flowers, which are in full bloom at the CEC forest in Goregaon for the first time in eight years.
Time 8 am to 9.45 am
At Conservation Education Centre of BNHS, Film City, Goregoan.
Log on to @mumbai_musafir
Cost Rs 1,150
Relish an Onam sadhya
Food: Indulge in a 17-dish festive spread that features kadala curry, olan, malabari porotta and other indulgences from the culinary traditions of Kerala.
Time 12.30 pm to 3 pm (lunch); 7 pm to 11.30 pm (dinner)
At JW Marriott, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.
Call 9004616506
Cost Rs 3,500 onwards
Table top meet
Theatre: Meet fellow football fans at this screening of .Tottenham versus Arsenal. Note that the invite is open for all fans of the Arsenal football club
Time 5 pm
At One Aura Restaurant and Banquets, Andheri East.
Log on to @arsenal.mumbai
Cost Rs 600 onwards