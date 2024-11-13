If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Kautuk Srivastava, Aadar Malik and Varun Thakur

From comedy to trekking, bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai

Thursday

A laugh riot

Unwind and enjoy an evening of comedy, stories and music as stand-up comics Kautuk Srivastava, Aadar Malik and Varun Thakur bring their best acts on stage in The Internet Said So.

Time 8 pm At Below the Habitat, Khar West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 799

Friday

Remembering the genius of Guru Dutt



Pic Courtesy/Wikipedia

Relive the cinematic legacy of Guru Dutt at this launch of the book, Pyaasa by late author Sudhir Nandgaonkar followed by a screening of the iconic movie.

Time 6.30 pm

At Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya, Thane West.

Saturday

Fun-gi times ahead

Step out in the sun and spend a day learning the science of fungi and understand the principles and requirements for cultivating oyster mushrooms at home.

Time 9 am to 6 pm

At IndiGo Green Camp, Sunvalley, Mangoan Khurd.

Call 9820068611

Cost Rs 5,000

Story time



People seated around the godhadi in one of the sessions

Attend a unique theatrical experience called ‘Unshared Childhoods’ by Tanvi Shah, where patrons will gather around a ‘godhadi’ and witness music and stories in motion.

Time 4 pm to 5.30 pm

At Zeba World, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to @unsharedchildhoods on Instagram

Cost Rs 800

Sarangi notes

Enjoy an evening of soulful performances dedicated to the late sarangi maestro Padma Bhushan Ustad Sultan Khan.

TIME 6 pm to 10 pm at Royal Opera House, Girgaon.

Log on to @mumbaiopera (to register, first-come first-served)

Sunday

Unwind, switch off

Discover inner peace and unwind through art-based therapy by psychologist Prarthana Agarwal.

Time 11 am to 1 pm

At Kaya Yoga Studio, Devi Dayal Road, Mulund West.

Log on to @metta.art.therapy on Instagram

Cost Rs 800

Make it a purr-fect Sunday!



People play with their pets at a previous edition of the festival

Dedicate this day to your cats and bring them to the ultimate fun at catapalooza. Along with fun games, free health check-ups have also been organised for your fur balls.

Time 3 pm to 6 pm

At The Beer Café, Shop no 6, ground floor, Cambata Building, Maharshi Karve Road, Churchgate.

Log on to @petfedindia on Instagram

Wanderlust

Reconnect with nature and embark on an exhilarating night trek to Kalsubai that promises views of the Bhandardara backwaters and Arthur Lake.

Time 8.45 pm meeting point Kasara railway station.

Log on to bhatakna.com

Cost Rs 499 onwards

