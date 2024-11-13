Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai: Poor connectivity, worse air and gridlocks plague Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai: The digital wall blocking cyber cops
Gorai dismembered body: Fish vendor kills minor sister’s boyfriend, dumps pieces in paint drums
Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena battle it out in Andheri East
Maharashtra elections 2024: Only mobile phones allowed at PM Modi's rally in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From comedy to trekking bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai

From comedy to trekking, bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai

Updated on: 14 November,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From comedy to trekking, bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai

Kautuk Srivastava, Aadar Malik and Varun Thakur

Listen to this article
From comedy to trekking, bring in the weekend with these activities in Mumbai
x
00:00

Thursday
A laugh riot


Unwind and enjoy an evening of comedy, stories and music as stand-up comics Kautuk Srivastava, Aadar Malik and Varun Thakur bring their best acts on stage in The Internet Said So.
Time 8 pm At Below the Habitat, Khar West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 799


Friday
Remembering the genius of Guru Dutt


Pic Courtesy/Wikipedia
Pic Courtesy/Wikipedia

Relive the cinematic legacy of Guru Dutt at this launch of the book, Pyaasa by late author Sudhir Nandgaonkar followed by a screening of the iconic movie.  
Time 6.30 pm
At Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya, Thane West.

Saturday
Fun-gi times ahead

Step out in the sun and spend a day learning the science of fungi and understand the principles and requirements for cultivating oyster mushrooms at home.  
Time 9 am to 6 pm
At IndiGo Green Camp, Sunvalley, Mangoan Khurd. 
Call 9820068611
Cost Rs 5,000

Story time

People seated around the godhadi in one of the sessions
People seated around the godhadi in one of the sessions

Attend a unique theatrical experience called ‘Unshared Childhoods’ by Tanvi Shah, where patrons will gather around a ‘godhadi’ and witness music and stories in motion.
Time 4 pm to 5.30 pm
At Zeba World, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. 
Log on to @unsharedchildhoods on Instagram
Cost Rs 800

Sarangi notes

Enjoy an evening of soulful performances dedicated to the late sarangi maestro Padma Bhushan Ustad Sultan Khan.
TIME 6 pm to 10 pm at Royal Opera House, Girgaon. 
Log on to @mumbaiopera (to register, first-come first-served)

Sunday
Unwind, switch off

Discover inner peace and unwind through art-based therapy by psychologist Prarthana Agarwal.
Time 11 am to 1 pm
At Kaya Yoga Studio, Devi Dayal Road, Mulund West. 
Log on to @metta.art.therapy  on Instagram
Cost Rs 800

Make it a purr-fect Sunday!

People play with their pets at a previous edition of the festival
People play with their pets at a previous edition of the festival

Dedicate this day to your cats and bring them to the ultimate fun at catapalooza. Along with fun games, free health check-ups have also been organised for your fur balls.
Time 3 pm to 6 pm 
At The Beer Café, Shop no 6, ground floor, Cambata Building, Maharshi Karve Road, Churchgate. 
Log on to @petfedindia on Instagram

Wanderlust

Reconnect with nature and embark on an exhilarating night trek to Kalsubai that promises views of the Bhandardara backwaters and Arthur Lake.
Time 8.45 pm meeting point Kasara railway station. 
Log on to bhatakna.com
Cost Rs 499 onwards

Also Read: Enter the world of ceramic art with this festival in Mumbai

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Comedy shows guru dutt things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK