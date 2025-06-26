Drop by to tuck into city-inspired favourites at Bombay Sweet Shop’s newest outlet in Oshiwara

Bandra pani puri

Listen to this article Snack on some of Mumbai's most-loved dishes at this new outlet in Oshiwara x 00:00

Inspiration can come from anywhere. With the case of the newest outlet of Bombay Sweet Shop, which opened in Oshiwara recently, they didn’t need to look too far. As a hat-tip to the neighbourhood’s long-lived love affair with all things cinema, the interiors are a dead giveaway. The quirk of a cine-themed café is hard to miss, replete with elements of classic movie halls that are particularly reminiscent of lobbies of the single-screen era. The menu too draws inspiration from across Mumbai, be it Bandra pani puri, Bombay Chinese bhel or the Pao bhaji porter house rolls.



Pao bhaji porter house rolls

All three have the city’s aromas packed in it, as Girish Nayak, chief mithaiwala, Bombay Sweet Shop, elaborates. “We set out to reimagine pani puri — not reinvent it, just give it a fresh personality. The idea was to take this beloved street-side favourite and serve it in a cleaner, more thoughtful way, without losing any of the fun, and it had to be very Bandra. During a kitchen experiment, there was a joke where someone threw in avocado, “because it’s Bandra,” obviously. We paired it with our tangy aam panna paani, and it just worked.”

With the fusion snack favourite, Bombay Chinese bhel, Nayak held nothing back. “It was inspired from the unapologetically spicy Chinese bhel we would eat from street carts, red-stained hands, crunchy noodles and that unmistakable hit of Schezwan flavours. We wanted to bottle that memory but introduce balance and texture. So, we tossed together chilli crisps, mixed greens, and fried wonton crisps. It’s still chaotic in the best way, just a little more grown-up, like the city.”



The interiors recreate the lobbies of single-screen theatres from the past. Pics Courtesy/Hunger inc. Hospitality

With the Pao bhaji porter house rolls, instead of serving them side by side, Nayak and his team wondered: What if the bhaji was inside the bun? “We wanted something that felt familiar but travelled well, could be eaten by hand and still hit all those classic flavours. We take this dish a step further, and serve them with our house-made chaas butter,” he signs off.

AT Bombay Sweet Shop, ground floor, shop no 6, Vicino Mall, New Link Road, Anand Nagar, Goregaon West.

TIME 11 am to 12 midnight

CALL 9136426339

LOG ON TO @bombaysweetshop