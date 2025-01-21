Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This Mumbai based theatre festival will have 10 show performances across the city

This Mumbai-based theatre festival will have 10-show performances across the city

Updated on: 22 January,2025 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

A theatre festival that began as an effort by friends to put together their own gig, enters its 45th year with a 10-show performance across four different venues

This Mumbai-based theatre festival will have 10-show performances across the city

Om Katare (centre) during a rehearsal of the play Vikram Rathore

Listen to this article
This Mumbai-based theatre festival will have 10-show performances across the city
x
00:00

The 1970s was an interesting time for Om Katare. The 60-year-old was, then, a young playwright and actor struggling to make ends meet in the city of Bombay. With few opportunities, he chose to create his own theatre company and host plays and performances. “It was a venture brought together by a few friends,” Katare, founder of Yatri Theatre Festival, recollects. Forty-five years later, it has grown into an annual presence at the city’s familiar haunt of Prithvi Theatre. This year, the festival will spread across four venues adding to an intra-city presence.


“Our first ever production was Sharad Joshi’s Ek Tha Gadha urf Aladad Khan. It was January 16, and the Kapoors [Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal] were kind enough to give us a space to perform at Prithvi. Since then, I juggled television and theatre,” Katare recalls. Since then, the playwright has written and directed over 50 plays, and 400 performances, including the critically acclaimed production of Sakharam Binder, directed by Sulabha Deshpande.


The crew readies the stage before a production
The crew readies the stage before a production


A key thread running through Katare’s programming of the festival has been subjects of societal consciousness. The highlight for this year’s festival is the premiere production of Vikram Rathore: Guilty or Not Guilty. “It is a sensitive play on a very current subject — questions of morality and justice in an unequal society. Another production is Kahan Surakshit Hain Hum, by an all-women cast, that has also directed and managed the show, telling a story that deserves their voice,” he shares.

Though the Juhu neighbourhood has been home for almost two decades, the festival’s expansion across different venues serves to a broader reason. Katare explains, “Each of the venues caters to a different audience. The challenge of a theatre performer is to vary their act to find a connection to their audience across demographics.”

Has four decades made it easier to manage the festival? Not really, he admits. “Even as we speak, the team is working on preparations, rehearsals, managing logistics. It is a small team of 60 members, but everyone lends a hand. The theatre is always a family,” he concludes.

Till: February 2; 4 pm onwards
At: Prithvi Theatre and Prithvi House, Juhu; Experimental Theatre, NCPA; Lata Mangeshkar Natya Gruha, Mira Road; Rangshila Theatre, Versova. 
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Catch these shows

>> Vikram Rathore
ON January 23 and January 24; 7 pm and 9 pm
AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

>> Phone Pe
ON January 22 and January 26; 5 pm and 7.30 pm
AT Prithvi House, Juhu.

>> Ravanleela
ON January 31; 7 pm
AT Experimental Theatre, NCPA.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai guide guide mumbai weekend guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news Arts and culture

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK