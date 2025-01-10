Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This workshop will teach you more about how to manage your health

This workshop will teach you more about how to manage your health

Updated on: 11 January,2025 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Freddie Vaz, BCS, Mt Carmel’s Parish Unit said, “These camps are our way to offer a service with spirituality. This is open to members of all communities”

This workshop will teach you more about how to manage your health

Mount Carmel Church

Listen to this article
This workshop will teach you more about how to manage your health
x
00:00

Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) Mt Carmel’s Parish Unit is organising a workshop, Do’s and Don’ts of Diabetes Mellitus and the Prevention of Osteoporosis that offers free testing of random blood sugar test and HbA1c. There will also be an interactive session with Dr Vaishali Naik. Freddie Vaz, BCS, Mt Carmel’s Parish Unit said, “These camps are our way to offer a service with spirituality. This is open to members of all communities.”


ON January 12, 10.30 am 
AT Mount Carmel Parish Annexe, Chapel Road, Bandra West. 
FREE



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide health Health And Wellness Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK