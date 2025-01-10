This workshop will teach you more about how to manage your health

Freddie Vaz, BCS, Mt Carmel’s Parish Unit said, “These camps are our way to offer a service with spirituality. This is open to members of all communities”

Mount Carmel Church

Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) Mt Carmel’s Parish Unit is organising a workshop, Do’s and Don’ts of Diabetes Mellitus and the Prevention of Osteoporosis that offers free testing of random blood sugar test and HbA1c. There will also be an interactive session with Dr Vaishali Naik. Freddie Vaz, BCS, Mt Carmel’s Parish Unit said, “These camps are our way to offer a service with spirituality. This is open to members of all communities.”

ON January 12, 10.30 am

AT Mount Carmel Parish Annexe, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

FREE